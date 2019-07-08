RANDOLPH — Rutland American Legion Post 31 romped in a 27-2, 15-3 twinbill sweep over Randolph on Sunday.
Post 31 retained first place in the Southern Division at 11-2 and will visit 8-3 Lakes Region on Tuesday at Castleton University.
Ethan Senecal and Patrick McKeighan pitched the 6- and 5-inning victories, respectively, and got huge support.
In the opener, Reece de Castro drove in six runs with a 4-for-5 day. Josh Beayon went 5-for-6 with five RBIs, McKeighan went 3-for-5 with five RBIs and Reilly Shannon went 2-for-4 with four driven in.
Ethan Coarse had the big bat in the nightcap, driving in five runs with three hits. Alex Cornelius, Nate Hudson and Cole Blanchard drove in a pair apiece.
