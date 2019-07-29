HINESBURG — Rutland Post 31 rode Pat McKeighan's right arm to a 7-6 extra-inning victory over Lakes Region in Monday's elimination game of the Vermont State American Legion Baseball Tournament. But it was what beat inside McKeighan's chest that impressed his coach Rick Battles most.
"Pat left his heart out there," Battles said.
McKeighan lasted 7.1 innings and threw 99 pitches before giving way to Ethan Senecal with two outs remaining in the bottom of the eighth.
Lakes Region pushed a run across in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings at 3-3.
Neither team would give in. Rutland scored four in the top of the eighth to take a 7-3 lead but the Lakers made it 7-6 with three in the bottom of the inning and had the tying run in scoring position when the game ended.
Battles talked about McKeighan's heart but he also could have been addressing his composure. Lakes Region had the bases loaded with no outs in the second but McKeighan got out of the inning without them scoring.
"All the coaches I have played for have taught me that it is a mental game," McKeighan said of his second-inning Houdini act. "I just try to trust my stuff and hit my spots."
Battles loved what McKeighan gave him, but Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese was just as happy with what he got from his starter Nate Bathalon.
What he got from the big left-hander was six innings and 105 pitches while he limited Post 31 to three runs.
It did not look as though Bathalon would be around for six innings after he endured a 31-pitch first inning in which he walked the bases loaded.
But Bathalon regained his control, walking only one more over his final five innings.
"We got everything we wanted from him and more. We would have been happy with four innings," Greenlese said.
A couple of Lakes Region errors paved the way for Rutland's four-run eighth. Reilly Shannon and Josh Beayon made sure the miscues hurt. Shannon had an RBI single and Beayon drove in two runs with his hit.
There were also two walks in the inning and when the frame was over, McKeighan, Senecal, Shannon and Nate Hudson had crossed the plate, giving Post 31 a 7-3 lead.
The lead might have looked healthy, but Lakes Region went down swinging. Brendan Petit started it with a one-out single. Andrew Lanthier reached on an outfield error and Parker Morse slapped a single.
The Lakers closed it to 7-6 and had runners on first and second when Senecal got Dylan Lee to fly out to center to end the game.
The game was scoreless going into the bottom of the fifth but each team had mounted serious threats before that.
The biggest came in that second inning when Lakes loaded the bases with no outs. Mitch Brayman pulled a hard single to right, Zach Bates reached on an error and Lee legged out a bunt single.
McKeighan was in a peck of trouble but he retired the next three batters without the ball leaving the infield.
Bathalon had to escape his own troubles. That was especially so in the first inning when Hudson, Reece de Castro and McKeighan drew walks to load the bases.
The Lakers finally broke through in the fifth when Bates bounced a two-run single up the middle. The ball barely got through but it scored Lanthier and Parker Morse.
Rutland answered by scoring three in the sixth to take the lead. The key hit was a two-run double by Alex Cornelius. Shannon also had an RBI single in the inning and and Ethan Coarse and Senecal added base hits.
Evan Reed relieved Bathalon to start the seventh and kept Rutland off the scoreboard in that inning.
It was in the bottom of the frame that the Lakers scored to send the game into extra innings.
It was a mixed bag defensively. There were costly errors and most of the runs were unearned.
But there were also some spectacular plays afield like the diving catch by Bates in left to rob Coarse of a hit in the third inning. There were also crisp double plays that snuffed out potential big innings.
Shannon went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Beayon had two hits and two RBIs to lead Post 31.
Morse had three hits and two RBIs and Brayman and Lee two hits apiece to lead the Lakers.
McKeighan was on the Otter Valley Union High School team that lost to Fair Haven in the Division II state championship game. Since most of the Fair Haven players are on the Lakes Region club, he admitted that was on his mind.
Rutland will try to stave off elimination again Tuesday at Colchester High School at 10 a.m. against the Colchester Cannons
Colchester is also facing elimination after losing 3-1 to SD Ireland on Monday. Later in the day, Colchester ousted Essex Post 91, 2-1.
The Rutland-Colchester game was originally scheduled for 1 p.m. but was moved up to 10 a.m. because of the weather forecast.
Beayon will get the ball for Post 31.
NOTES: The Post 31 players did not have motel rooms for Monday night. Battles gathered the players and parents and they voted to go back home and return the next day. ... McKeighan, Beayon and Hudson are headed to Keene State's baseball program. ... Rutland Post 31, the program with the most state championships (15) is looking for its first state crown since 1997. The coach of that 1997 Rutland team, Mike Grabowski, was in attendance. ... The game was moved from Colchester to Champlain Valley Union High School. ... Castleton University baseball coach Ted Shipley was there to watch Monday and Bryant & Stratton College baseball coach Bob Godlewski took in Lakes Region's game on Saturday in Colchester. Godlewski preceded Greenlese as the Lakes Region coach. ... When the Cannons defeated Essex Post 91 it gave coach Matt Rodovick his 100th career victory.
