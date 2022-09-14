CHESTER— It is tough to be 0-3 after having made appearances in the Division III state championship game the last three years, but that is the position the Green Mountain Union High School boys soccer team finds itself in.
Still, there some pieces in place for a good season. There will be victories.
It was fun reminiscing with Green Mountain assistant coach Scott Walker about the old days of Chester High School and Green Mountain Union soccer.
Both schools have won one state crown in boys soccer, Chester High’s coming in 1967 and Green Mountain’s title in 2019.
WESTMINSTER — The Bellows Falls football team is rolling but this week could be the toughest test for the Division II state champions. Mount Anthony is good and the Patriots get BF at home.
What a shame that Bellows Falls and Windsor are not still meeting in the game with the Dale Perkins Trophy. That would be a phenomenal contest this season.
BRANDON — What would the Otter Valley field hockey team be like after graduating the Keith cousins, Alice and Riley, and other talented players?
The Otters have been answering that question pretty well and the recent victory at Windsor was a gigantic statement.
As Burr and Burton field hockey coach Barb Miceli pointed out, any win at Windsor is well earned.
The Otter Valley football team is in desperate need of a win and the 0-2 Otters host 0-2 Springfield on Saturday. There will be two hungry teams playing at Markowski Field.
LUDLOW — We miss Black River High School sports. Soccer games at Dorsey Park and baseball games in the cozy little park were favorites.
It’s great that Green Mountain Union High Athletic Director Todd Parah and his department are still using the lighted Dorsey Park as a venue for a boys and a girls soccer tournament.
CASTLETON — A college homecoming is always festive and when the football team cruises to a 48-0 victory it heightens the atmosphere all the more.
It was already a perfect day with perfect weather before the the Castleton University hammered Framingham State 9-0, at least the equivalent of a 48-0 score in football.
PROCTOR — The town’s high school has not won more soccer state championships than there are spindles on the 164-foot long Marble Bridge. It just seems that way.
Soccer is a way of life in Proctor and has been for a long time.
The town will showcase itself to residents and visitors alike on Sept. 24 with the annual fall festival.
WEST RUTLAND — Proctor’s rival West Rutland will host Proctor that day (Sept. 24) in a Homecoming boys-girls soccer doubleheader.
Both Westside and the Phantoms are very evenly matched this season on both the boys and girls side, making for a special event.
WINDSOR — This town’s Windsor-Cornish Bridge might not match Proctor’s Marble Bridge in beauty but it has it beat in length, spawning the Connecticut River and measuring just shy of 450 feet.
It is the longest covered bridge to accommodate automobile traffic.
The town’s high school is long on excitement, too, when it comes to fall sports. Windsor is a threat to bag its fourth consecutive state championship in field hockey and the Yellow Jackets are poised to make a run at another state title in football.
RUTLAND — All eyes will be on Rutland High’s Alumni Field on Friday night when the 2-0 Rutlanders host 2-0 Burr and Burton Academy.
What a shame that the games are no longer carried on the radio, a staple for Rutland sports fans for as long as anyone can remember.
I can still hear Howard Cameron’s voice from decades ago: “The Raiders will be receiving at the Seabury end of the field.”
POULTNEY — This is a football town, first and foremost.
Something is missing this week. The Blue Devils have an open date. Just doesn’t seem right.
But there is another show in town now. Keep an eye on the Poultney High girls soccer team.
NORTH CLARENDON — It might come to an end this week against a favored BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille team, but how much fun is it for Mill River Union High School fans to be pulling for a 2-0 team.
New head coach Phil Hall has the Minutemen thinking heady thoughts.
“He is changing the culture,” said Mill River assistant coach Jim Shortle.
TOWNSHEND — When Leland & Gray edged Proctor 2-1 in girls soccer, it ended an incredible 35-game winning streak for the Phantoms.
L&G is in Division IV this season and a possible rematch with the Phantoms in the playoffs has to have Rebel fans excited.
The Phantoms and Rebels do not meet again in the regular season but Green Mountain-Leland & Gray is one of the better small-school rivalries and the Chieftains come to Townshend on Sept. 20.
MANCHESTER — This town is a magnet for leaf peepers due to the breathtaking scenery and all the amenities.
Fall sports at Burr and Burton Academy explode like the colors in the autumnal countryside. The football team is unbeaten, the field hockey and soccer teams are always good and the cross country team is one of the biggest squads around.
Applejack Stadium recently hosted the Manchester Women’s Soccer Cup boasting a strong field of Castleton, MIT, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps of California and Williams College.
Want history? Ekwanok Country Club hosted the United States Amateur Championship in 1914 and there is a plaque on the 13th hole recognizing the occasion.
WOODSTOCK — Here’s another town that is the quintessential postcard setting.
It is teeming with people on a brilliant fall weekend.
I would have been impatient with the slow traffic as I was returning from Dartmouth College football games if the people-watching aspect of downtown wasn’t so interesting.
Woodstock Union High’s rivalry with Windsor is especially good on the football and field hockey fields.
FAIR HAVEN — Slater Nation is zealous. It should also be in for one great football game when Lyndon comes to town for a Saturday 6 p.m. kickoff. If Bellows Falls-Mount Anthony is not the game of the week in Division II, it’s the one between the Slaters and Vikings.
BENNINGTON — It has been quite some time since the hopes surrounding Mount Anthony football have been as tall as the 306-foot Bennington Battle Monument.
That should make for quite a scene at Spinelli Field with Bellows Falls in town.
