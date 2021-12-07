Rutland High School senior Slade Postemski's football season garnered him many honors and he can add another to his growing collection.
On Tuesday, Postemski was named the Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year for his standout senior season.
He became the sixth Rutland player to receive the honor.
With his selection, Postemski becomes a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in December.
Postemski did it all for the Ravens this season. He was a dominant wide receiver, one of the in the state in pass coverage defensively and was consistent as they come in the kicking game.
The numbers spoke for themselves of how special a season Postemski had.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior wide receiver and defensive back caught 46 passes for 776 yards and 18 touchdowns. Defensively, Postemski recorded 32 tackles with four interceptions, returning one for a score. He also averaged 33 yards per punt.
He was a critical piece in Rutland going 8-1 and making it to the Division I semifinals.
In the Division I All-State team, he earned first-team honors for four different positions, wide receiver, kicker, returner and defensive back. He was also recently announced as the Rutland Herald football Player of the Year.
"(Slade) is one of the most explosive players I’ve seen," said Rutland coach Mike Norman, after Postemski had earned the Rutland Herald honor in late November.
"He was able to make plays and teams had to game plan for him. Slade led by example, but he was vocal when he needed be."
Opposing coaches knew how tough of a cover Postemski was when he got the ball in his hands.
“Once (Slade) has the ball in his hands, he’s a beast,” said Essex coach Marty Richards after a playoff game at Alumni Field.
"When we played Rutland, our entire defensive scheme was based on where Slade was aligned," said St. Johnsbury coach Rich Alercio, in the Gatorade press release. "Slade was a threat to score from any position and anywhere on the field."
Postemski is also elite off the field. He is a member of the Spanish National Honor Society and the Rutland High Athletic Leadership Council, and has volunteered locally through Rutland’s Key Club and Environmental Club.
Postemski has maintained a weighted 3.61 GPA in the classroom. Next fall, he will continue his football and academic career at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine.
Before he turns his RHS tassel, he will be competing for the Ravens on the basketball court this winter and in track and field during the spring.
Postemski joins recent Gatorade Vermont Football Players of the Year Gavin Johnson (2020-21, Mount Anthony Union High School), Joey McCoy (2019-20, Burr and Burton Academy), Jake Cady (2018-19, St. Johnsbury Academy) and Tyler Hamilton (2017-18, Hartford High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
