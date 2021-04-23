Mount Anthony’s Danielle Moscarello stepped up to the plate with the bases juiced and shot a hard liner to left field that had the distance for a home run, but it was foul by a few feet. On her second chance, she didn’t miss.
Moscarello cranked a towering shot over the left field wall to unload the bases, contributing to a huge day for MAU’s bats as the visitors beat Rutland 27-5 in five innings at Northeast Field.
Moscarello went 4-for-5 with seven runs batted in.
“The kids came ready to play today because Rutland is a really well-coached team,” said Patriots co-coach Katie Contrada. “We just knew that we had to come out with a level head at the plate to put some runs across the board in the beginning.”
From the first pitch, MAU was at the top of its game. Four of the first six batters reached, setting up the No. 7 hitter Moscarello, who laced a single to drive in two. Grace Kobelia came up next and singled to drive in two more.
MAU tacked on on another in the second, before Rutland had its biggest hit of the contest in the bottom half.
Sam Bates led off the inning, reaching on a dropped third strike and then Mariah Crossman came up and put one over the left field fence to put a dent in the Patriot advantage.
Then the floodgates opened.
MAU put 20 runs on the board across the third and fourth innings. The Patriots batted around both innings and piled up 15 hits.
Rutland didn’t do itself any favors defensively, making five errors in the game.
“We’re just trying to find our way defensively right now,” said Ravens coach Dick Wright. “A lot of it comes down to knowing what to do with the ball.”
Rutland got a run back on a hard-hit groundout to short by Emma Howland.
Both sides got a run in the fifth. The Ravens had three hits in the inning, with Bates driving in Katelyn Velde and Alyssa Kennedy on a double.
While overshadowed by the Patriot attack, the Ravens swung the bats pretty well themselves.
Rutland was going up against MAU pitcher Sofia Berryhill, who had thrown a no-hitter against Springfield last time out. Berryhill pitched well, but Rutland had seven hits off the standout lefty.
“We got our licks,” Wright said.
Kennedy and Bates had multi-hit games for the Ravens.
Berryhill went all five innings and struck out seven.
“She’s been going every game for us, so she’s a focused kid,” said MAU co-coach Brooke Remington. “She has lots of tricks in her bag and she works hard to get out of jams.”
Crossman and Kennedy pitched for Rutland.
Every MAU starter got a hit on Friday. Berryhill joined Moscarello in the four-hit club, also driving in two. Allee George drove in three, while Kobelia, Madisyn Crossman, Taeya Guetti and Caedance Bartholdi had two RBIs.
Rutland (0-2) is at Fair Haven on Monday.
