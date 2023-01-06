PROCTOR — Poultney sent an early message to Proctor in the early minutes of Friday night's game and went on to beat the Phantoms 38-27.
Six-foot-4 Ryan Simons, blocked two of Proctor's shots inside the first two minutes of the game.
Poutney coach Todd Montana felt that was a signal to the Phantoms that if they ventured into the lane, the Devils were ready.
"I don't even think about it," Simons said of whether or not his shot blocking gets in the other team's head. "I just do it and move on to the next play."
The Phantoms were leading the low scoring first quarter 7-4 and and looked ready to take the lead into halftime. But that is when Marcus Lewis swished a very long 3-point field goal to beat the buzzer and send the teams into the half locked in a 17-17 tie.
The Blue Devils took command in the third stanza, outscoring the Phantoms 13-3 to take a 30-20 lead.
They kept that margin pretty much for the remainder of the night.
The Blue Devils boast some good size for a Division IV team with three starters going 6-foot-4 (Simons), and 6-foot-3 with Brooks Filskov and Peyton Book.
"I think we have gotten a lot better at using our size," Simons said.
Simons said he works on the art of shot blocking hard in practice because he knows that can be a weapon for the Blue Devils.
"I have definitely gotten a lot better at it," he said.
But it was not only the Devils' size that hurt the Phantoms. It was their own cold shooting.
Normally, a team that can fill up the basket, the Phantoms missed layups and they were also frigid from the outside.
"Those shots will fall," Proctor coach Matt Parker said.
Proctor's ability to handle the ball and shoot was a concern to Poultney coach Todd Montana going into the game.
This was the first game when the Blue Devils had their full team together and it gives a picture of what they can become.
"I think having all of our players made a big difference tonight," Montana said.
Simons led the Devils with 11 points and Lewis had 10 while canning two 3-pointers. Ari Camp added seven points and Craig Baptie six.
Camp is a freshman who played in the JV game and looks to have plenty of potential with his toughness and body control.
"Ari played on the JV team as an eighth grader," Montana said. "He did a good job last year and we are trying to bring him along.
"He plays a different role on the varsity. He is a big, strong kid."
The Phantoms have their own freshman standout. Chase Razanouski was a workhorse on the boards and also led the team with 14 points.
But after that it fell off to Aiden Page and Matt Nop with four points apiece.
Montana took a timeout with 5:30 left in the game and his team in front by 10 points. He knew that there was still plenty of work to be done.
"I just wanted to be sure we were organized," Montana said of the timeout.
"I know Proctor has played some different defenses and sometimes goes to man. I just wanted to make sure that we knew what to run against the defense they were playing."
Montana figured the size advantage could be significant.
"I knew that we were longer than they were and I think our guys used that to set a tone," he said.
Despite the loss, Parker felt there were a lot of positives.
"That is the best defense we have played all year,," said the first-year coach.
"I was really happy with the effort. I felt our guys fought hard and so did Poultney."
The Phantoms are a good shooting team that simply misfired on this night.
Parker will be looking for those shots to start falling again on Tuesday at Sharon. The Phantoms take a 2-5 record into that game. They will be looking to end a four-game losing streak at Sharon.
The Blue Devils improved to 2-4 and halted a four-game losing streak.
NOTES: Montana once traveled with Circus Smirkus as a chef. ... It was Proctor junior guard Carter Crossmon's birthday.
