POULTNEY — Win, lose or draw, it's doubtful that the Poultney girls soccer team will have another game on home soil the rest of the season. Might as well go out on top.
The Blue Devils did just that, earning a dominant 4-0 win against Mill River on Thursday afternoon at Poultney Elementary School.
"I told them to show up for their seniors, who have put a lot into this program," said Poultney coach Hannah Corkum.
"Looking at the playoffs, this is going to be our last home game, so what do you want your fans to remember you as? They took that seriously and wanted to work hard for their seniors."
The Blue Devils honored seniors Hannah Welch, Genesis Mead, Emily Handley, Erica Woodbury and Laura Winter before the game.
All of them have been key cogs in the resurrection of the program under Corkum's watch over the last handful of seasons, taking it from playing a junior varsity schedule to being a viable contender in Division IV.
Welch is Poultney's captain and she made sure to make the most of her Senior Day.
The midfield stalwart scored the second of the Blue Devils' goals, with a well-struck ball with her left foot that floated over Mill River keeper Lacee Lanfear's head less than seven minutes into play.
Corkum and assistant coach Jo Hanna Morse could be heard a few minutes earlier reminding the senior to utilize her left foot more. Welch took that advice and it paid off for her 20th career goal.
"I'm glad she got one today," Corkum said. "For today to be No. 20 is pretty exciting. We always try to force her to shoot with her left because she always goes right, so I'm glad she listened. I don't think she even knows this was her 20th goal."
Junior Kait DeBonis is still a year away from her Senior Day, but she made sure her seniors enjoyed theirs. The Blue Devils' leading scorer netted a hat trick to key the win.
She got it going early when Annie Taylor got to the end line and sent in a cross to the near post that DeBonis buried in the back of the net.
DeBonis scored once more midway through the half with a hard, low shot inside the left post and she did it herself in the second half with a corner kick that bounced off the far post and in.
Corkum talked about the importance of consistency and how that was crucial in Poultney's success on Thursday.
Poultney (6-7) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at Twin Valley and have hopes for a fruitful playoff run starting next week.
Thursday was the end of the road for Mill River (1-13), who made the decision not to compete in the D-III playoffs.
The Minutemen were low on experience this fall, but high on heart. There were girls that stepped into roles willingly for the good of the team.
Lanfear was put in goal out of necessity and filled the role admirably. On Thursday, she stopped 30 shots.
Center back Sierra Bryant, who is one of the Minutemen's captains along with Allison Usher and Casey Tifft, was a girl that stood out with her defensive effort. It's a level of effort her team has grown accustomed to over the last four seasons.
"(Sierra) is a freakish athlete. I've coached soccer for 25 years between Vermont and Connecticut and I've never seen a kid that has a motor as high as hers," said Mill River coach Shawn Bendig.
"She's so super coachable. She used to play up top, but we needed help back at center back. We took a flyer and put her back there and she saved us like 15 times today. She did that every game."
The Minutemen are hoping the example Bryant and her fellow seniors set will rub off on the younger classes that gained lots of experience this year.
"Our expectations were kind of undecided," Bendig said. "I hope every one of those kids came out of this season better soccer players than they were at the beginning of the season."
