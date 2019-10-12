BRADFORD — Poultney finally pulled away on a pick six by Levi Allen in the second half, eventually powering past Oxbow 61-33 in a key Division III football game Saturday.
Allen returned the interception more than half the field and also had a solid day directing the offense and running the ball out of the quarterback position, with Caden Capman nursing a gimpy ankle.
Capman eventually played in the defensive secondary and at QB. He simply handed off the ball as the Blue Devils polished off the win that got them to 6-1.
Poultney will host 5-2 Springfield next Saturday as the teams vie for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming tournament. Capman is expected to be 100% and calling the signals in that game.
Poultney will carry a five-game win streak into next Saturday's action.
Grant Schreiber and Lucas DuPell keyed the Poultney ground game with Allen, the Blue Devils' bread-and-butter ballcarrier, calling signals.
"It was a good win for us," said coach Dave Capman.
Poultney scored first then had to break away from a 7-7 tie.
Oxbow fell to 3-4.
BFA-Fairfax 60, Mill River 28
FAIRFAX — Unbeaten BFA-Fairfax fortified its hold on the top spot in Division III with a 60-28 victory over Mill River in Division III football Saturday.
BFA is 7-0 while Mill River fell to 1-6.
That didn't stop Minuteman quarterback Colby Fox from having a big day. He had more than 200 yards passing in the first half alone in helping Mill River trim a 32-0 lead to 38-21 before halftime.
He finished with three TD passes, of 2 yards to Jacob Langlois, 20 yards to Conner Lopiccolo and 52 yards to Tyler Shelvey.
Another Fox pass to Evan McPhee set up a 1-yard run by Langlois.
The teams combined for more than 900 yards of total offense.
Mill River hosts Oxbow and BFA hosts Otter Valley to close out the regular season next week.
FOOTBALL
In other Saturday games, it was St. Johnsbury 55, Hartford 8; BFA-St. Albans 38, Rice 12; Mount Anthony 49, Lyndon 20; Burr and Burton 55, CVU 27; and U-32 34, Mount Abraham 10.
FIELD HOCKEY
Otter Valley 3, Windsor 2
WINDSOR — Otter Valley built a 3-0 halftime lead on a pair of goals from Brittney Jackson and one from Mackenzie McKay and held on for 3-2 win over Windsor in Southern Vermont League play Saturday.
Ellie Ross made five saves for the Division II 9-2 Otters as they avenged a loss to the Yellow Jackets in Brandon from earlier this year.
Angelina Bigwood and Peyton Richardson scored for Division III Windsor, which fell to 9-2-1.
Woodstock 9, Fair Haven 0
WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock field hockey team celebrated its Senior Day on Saturday with a 9-0 victory over Fair Haven.
"There were eight different goal scorers which was nice because we have had trouble scoring," Woodstock coach Wendy Wannop said.
Norah Harper had two goals for the Wasps. Tacking on the others were Lily Gubbins, Natalie Stevens, Lili Sorrentino, Lilia McCullough. Gabby Hazen-Simuro, Sami Yates and MacKenzie Yates.
Maggie Parker had three saves for the Wasps.
Fair Haven goalie Jordyn Howard was busy to the tune of 30 saves.
"She had a fabulous game," Wannop said of Howard.
The Wasps are 5-5-1 and with three games remaining are fighting for a home playoff game.
"We are on the fence," Wannop said of the chances of being at home in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.
The quest begins Monday at Springfield at 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brattleboro 3, Mill River 2 (OT)
CLARENDON — Mill River played Division I Brattleboro close before falling 3-2 in overtime in Southern Vermont League soccer Saturday.
Amelia Jones and Julia Deppert both scored for the 4-8 Minutemen.
Half of Mill River's losses have come against D-I opponents.
Mill River closes out the season with two home games. On Monday the Minutemen play Fair Haven and on Wednesday they have Springfield.
Mount Anthony 6, Rutland 2
BENNINGTON — Rebecca Crossier scored a pair of goals to lead Mount Anthony to 6-2 victory over Rutland in SVL soccer Saturday.
Megan O'Connor scored with an assist from Izzy Crossman and Sydney Wood scored with an assist from Erin McClallen for Rutland.
The Raiders, with three starters on the injured list, were no match for the Patriots.
Rutland, 4-8, host Brattleboro on Thursday.
Mount Anthony is 7-5.
Leland & Gray 3, White River Valley 1
SOUTH ROYALTON — Ellie Longo scored a pair of goals to lead Leland & Gray to a 3-1 victory over White River Valley Saturday.
Izzy Amaden also scored for the Rebels and Erin Bates had a pair of assists.
Leland & Gray is now 11-2 and will be at Windsor on Monday.
White River Valley, at 6-6, got a goal from Sophie Howe.
BOYS SOCCER
Green Mountain 3, Leland & Gray 0
TOWNSHEND — Everett Moher scored a pair of goals to lead Green Mountain to a 3-0 win over Leland & Gray Saturday.
Ben Munukka also scored for the Chieftains and Skyler Klezos picked up his fifth shutout.
Green Mountain, 8-4, hosts Arlington on Tuesday.
Leland & Gray is 3-8-1.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Western Connecticut State 4, Castleton 2
DANBURY, Conn. — Taylor Mann put Castleton on top with an early goal followed by Makenzi Bellando's score on a penalty kick and Castleton had a 2-0 lead 26 minutes into Saturday's women's soccer game.
It was all Western Connecticut state after that as they scored the next four goals to earn a 4-2 win.
The loss leaves Castleton 3-2 in the conference. They host Sage on Tuesday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gallaudet 28, Castleton 27
CASTLETON — Gallaudet came back from a 21-7 deficit to force overtime and pulled out a 28-27 win over Castleton Saturday.
Castleton scored first in overtime on a 25 yard pass from Jacob McCarthy to Tony Martinez.
Andy Kenosh missed the extra point, opening the door for the Bison.
The Bison scored on a halfback option play with Austin Sliva Wynne hitting Damonte Bray for an 8-yard TD.
Jack Gray hit the extra point to give Gallaudet the conference win.
Castleton falls to 0-5 overall.
Merchant Marine 30, Norwich 20
NORTHFIELD — Merchant Marine overcame a 14-0 deficit to beat Norwich on Homecoming Day, 30-20 Saturday.
Norwich fell to 4-2 and 1-2 in conference play while Merchant Marine went to 4-1 and 3-0.
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
Western Connecticut 4, Castleton 1
CASTLETON — Western Connecticut stopped Castleton 4-1 in field hockey Friday.
Kaitlin Bardellini scored for the Spartans with an assist from Gabriella Hunt.
The Spartans are 5-2 in conference play.
