POULTNEY — The Todd Montana era has begun for Poultney boys basketball and the focus is on constant improvement.
“It’s about getting better every day,” Montana said. “I’m big on every day we need to take a step. If that step is to be able to dribble a basketball for the first time, great. If that step is to hit 40-footers, great. Whatever the next step is, is the one we’re focused on.”
The Blue Devil girls have designs on taking another step themselves and early indications from practices and their recent scrimmage in Bennington make it clear they could definitely do that.
BOYSYouth is something the Poultney boys have loads of.
Last year, the Blue Devils had plenty of talent with meaningful varsity experience at their disposal, in guys like Levi Allen and Silas Haviland, among a few others.
This year’s group is a different story. It’s one where underclassmen will get get their chance to shine, along with a sprinkling of upperclassmen.
A lot is the new with the program. With Montana being the new coach and a younger group at his disposal, it is a feeling out process. That was on display in the Blue Devils’ scrimmage with New York State’s Argyle on Saturday on Capman Court.
There were moments were Poultney was executing what it wanted to do and hung with their opponent but other times where the Scots controlled play.
“I think they’re coming together really well. They’re a really hard-working group of kids and have been very receptive to everything we’re trying to do,” Montana said.
“Looking at that scrimmage, (Argyle) played its first regular season game (Friday),” Montana said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “This is our sixth day together. I’m proud of the work they’ve done and I look forward to coach them because they’re a very coachable group of guys.”
Lucas Milazzo is the Blue Devils’ lone senior. The juniors are Marcus Lewis, Connor Worthing, Brooks Filskov, Craig Baptie and Dominic Rose.
Mason Boudreau, Donald Olden, Jared Lambert, Ryan Simons and Hub Sosnoff are the sophomores, while freshmen Peyton Book and Lucas Welch round out the squad.
“I’m very excited for what we can become but there’s a lot of work to do,” Montana said.
Boudreau is someone who stood out in Saturday’s scrimmage with his shooting, but also his ability to create for others.
“He has a very unflappable nature about him. He can do a lot of different things,” Montana said.
Poultney opens the season on Friday in the Bob Abrahamson Tournament against Twin Valley at Proctor’s Buggiani Gymnasium.
GIRLS
For the second straight season, the Poultney girls didn’t lose much to graduation.
The only player from last year’s team to turn her tassel was Grace Hayes.
That means this year’s group of Blue Devils has plenty of experience playing together and Poultney coach Todd Hayes hopes that serves them well.
“We had a great turnout for summer basketball,” Hayes said.
The big thing for the Blue Devils will be finding a point guard. Grace Hayes played that position very well in her time in the blue and gold.
Junior Hannah Welch is expected to take on that role this season.
“(Hannah) has jumped at the opportunity,” Hayes said. “Behind her, it will be a point guard by committee.”
Sophomore Kait DeBonis and freshman Annaleice Taylor are other girls that could be ball handlers for Poultney.
Hayes hopes for a passing of the torch at point guard year by year as each graduates.
Emily Handley returns for her junior season and provides plenty of scoring punch at the guard position.
Hannah Webster and Marissa Holcomb, both seniors, will have important roles.
“(Hannah Webster) will play all over and Marissa will play in the post for us,” Hayes said.
Holcomb will be joined on the block by Molly Hier, a transfer from Mill River who stands at 6-foot-1.
“Molly’s size is something we haven’t had since Leanna Mason my first year here,” Hayes said.
While Poultney has lifted the legitimacy of the program in recent years, Hayes knows his team is still gaining experience.
“We’re still very young,” Hayes said. “We still have a lot of development to make.”
The Blue Devils open the season on Monday, hosting Mid-Vermont Christian. The MVC game is just the start of a tough early stretch to open the season for Poultney. Defending Division IV champion Proctor is their second game and the challenges continue from there.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.