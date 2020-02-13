POUTLNEY — The Poultney Blue Devils have two faces this year and both came out Thursday night in a 54-38 victory over Sharon.
When the Devils’ boys were on they were roughing up the Phoenix and dashing to a 36-13 halftime lead.
When they were off they were way off, turning over the ball and watching the lead shrink to 47-34 midway through the fourth period.
But a late burst was all that was necessary for Poultney to regain its swagger and finish off a strange victory in a very strange week.
It began at Arlington in a game where a Devils team weakened by sickness lost, with turnovers and very poor shooting proving costly.
That was a distant memory when the ball went in the air Thursday.
“The first half was probably one of the best halves we’ve played all year. The second half … that’s who we’ve been. I think we get into our own heads,” said Devils coach Bob Coloutti.
“It’s been and up and down roller-coaster.”
At the very least the roller coaster is upwardly mobile with Poultney now at 12-6, with games against Black River and Proctor (the latter at home next Friday) remaining.
Levi Allen was a ball of fire all over the court and notched 22 points to go along with a handful of steals.
Heith Mason added 14 points and nine rebounds, four of them stickbacks that really hurt a 7-9 Phoneix team that shot the ball horribly for the first 10 minutes. Mason’s physicality mirrored an aggressive, physical defense by Poultney that is a benchmark of this team.
Silas Haviland added 10 points for Poultney and the Devils’ Caden Capman and Allen hustled steals and tracked down rebounds all night.
Sharon’s Tyler Chapin had 21 points but the Phoenix but got out to so poor a start that he was never a factor.
Poultney had to rally to beat Sharon on the road earlier this year. And when the Phoenix started slowly Thursday Poultney really made them pay.
A Mason stickback and an Allen trey finished off a 13-9 first period and the Blue Devils just took flight in the second to extend the run to 15-0 and a lead eventually to 30-6.
The second period began when freshman Marcus Lewis swished a trey from the corner to draw a big cheer from the Poultney bench. Moments later, Capman took a charge at the defensive end and when the ball came back up the floor Mason fired a long diagonal pass to set up Allen’s flying layup.
Allen had 11 points in the period.
Transition play helped the Blue Devils take full advantage of turnovers and outscore the Phoenix 22-8 in the paint in the half.
“This is who we are. If we play hard we can play with anybody. We have to play hard and defend,” Coloutti said. “Throughout the game our defense was really good.
“Our goal is to try to hold teams to 45-50 (points) a game. That’s what we have to do. It puts us in the game.”
The momentum carried through the third period when the Devils extended the lead to a game-high 27 points at 40-13.
When the game turned south, Haviland was the player to break a 12-0 run with a big trey. Sharon’s Chapin had 10 of those points before leaving the game with a twisted left ankle. The buckets came in quick succession as Poultney caved to the Phoenix press before settling down.
“It’s a good win coming off a not-so-good loss at Arlington,” Coloutti said. “That was a bad loss. And Sharon’s a good win. They’re better than (their record).”
Now the Devils face a struggling Black River team before hosting a Proctor team Coloutti rates the best in Division IV.
Proctor routed Poultney in the teams’ first meeting. The question next Friday will be, which face will the Blue Devils wear?
