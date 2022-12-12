POULTNEY — The Poultney girls basketball team showed some early rust in their season opener against Granville Monday night, but the Blue Devils quickly got back on track, winning 36-29 at Capman Court.
The second quarter was one to forget for Poultney as the Golden Horde opened the frame on a 13-0 run that pushed Granville ahead by nine points. The lead would stand at eight heading into the half, so the Blue Devils needed to respond out of the break.
Poultney did just that going on a 9-0 run to grab the lead in the third quarter and the Devils held that lead most of the rest of the game.
"We had a lot of time where we were grabbing balls on defense, but then we were one dribble with our head down and (Granville) was coming back and taking them," said Blue Devils coach Todd Hayes about the team's turnover issues in the opening half.
"First game jitters crept in. That's (Granvile's) fourth game, so it's a big difference."
Poultney outscored the Golden Horde 15-3 in the third quarter with six different girls finding their way into the scoring column in the frame.
The Blue Devils led by as much as 11 in the fourth quarter when Kait DeBonis scored on a nice inbound play. Despite a trio of late baskets by Granville, the home side held on.
A big key in Poultney turning the game around was not only cutting down on turnovers, but also forcing the Golden Horde into mistakes.
The Blue Devils played relentless defense, getting into passing lanes and hounding Granville players when they got the ball.
Senior Hannah Welch only scored two points, but she made her presence felt with her defense. Other girls like Bella Mack and DeBonis followed suit with multiple thefts of their own as nearly every Poultney player had at least one steal.
"Last year, we got better at that as the season went on and we did well with that in the summertime," Hayes said.
Senior Emily Handley led Poultney on the offensive end with nine points, all coming from long range. Hailey Hayes had eight points and Mack had seven, while DeBonis added five all after the break.
Senior Lily Strout paced Granville with eight points, but her real strength was her work on the boards, where she pulled down 19 rebounds, keeping many Horde possessions alive throughout the night.
There are things to work on for Poultney, whether its turnovers or rebounding, among other things, but getting in the win column on opening night is always the goal.
The Blue Devils (1-0) will look to build off Monday's effort on Thursday at the always-strong Mid-Vermont Christian.
"We're athletic. We're not a great skilled basketball team, but we're going to be okay with the athletes we have," Hayes said. "We'll work on the little things. At the end, we're walking out of here with a win."
