POULTNEY — Poultney defeated the Black River Presidents at home 68-20 Friday night in boys basketball action.
The Blue Devils started the game slow, but began to move the ball around well. Poultney coach Bob Coloutti cited few turnovers and overall excellent play as contributing factors to the win.
“We were patient and got the shots we were working on,” he said.
Heith Mason led the Blue Devils in scoring with 19 points. Teammate Levi Allen followed with 15 points. A standout for Poultney was freshman Marcus Lewis, who was brought up from Poultney’s JV team to record five points.
“Everybody contributed,” Coloutti added.
Calvin Kelley was the top scorer for Black River with eight points.
Poultney (9-5) travels Tuesday to take on West Rutland at 7 p.m. Black River (0-7) returns to the hardwood Saturday at 6 p.m. when they play against Websterville Baptist Christian.
Mount Anthony 74,
Otter Valley 47
BENNINGTON — Otter Valley fell to the Mount Anthony boys basketball team 74-47 Friday night.
Although the game started close, the Patriots took full control of their court, leading the Otters by 14 points at the half.
MAU continued to pull away in the second half for the comfortable win.
Gavin Johnson had 22 points for the Patriots. Parker Todd had 16 for Otter Valley, while Hayden Bernhardt had 11.
The Otters (3-8) return to their home court Tuesday to host Hartford at 7 p.m.
Mill River 62, Hartford 39
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River defeated the Hartford Hurricanes at home 62-39 Friday night.
The Minutemen guarded their court well, taking a seven-point lead at the half.
“We spread it out well, moved the ball and hit our shots,” said Mill River coach Jack Rogers.
The Minutemen hit 9 3s on the night.
Aidan Botti led Mill River with 19 points. Will Farwell had 13, while Anthony Cange and Tyler Shelvey had 12 and 10 respectively.
A trio of Hartford players had six points.
Mill River improves to 7-4 and travels to Windsor on Tuesday.
Twin Valley 55, Springfield 31
SPRINGFIELD — The Twin Valley boys basketball team cruised to a 55-31 win against Springfield Friday night.
The Cosmos dropped to 4-7 with the loss.
Brattleboro 59,
Burr and Burton 31
MANCHESTER — Brattleboro topped Burr and Burton 59-31 in Southern Vermont League action Friday night.
The Colonels led 15-7 after one quarter and 33-16 at the half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mount Mansfield 39,
Rutland 36
JERICHO — The Rutland girls basketball team fell to Mount Mansfield 39-36 Friday night.
The game was close throughout and neither side created much separation.
Raiders coach Nate Bellomo cited turnovers and missed shots as contributing factors to the loss.
Caitlyn Liutjens had 14 points to lead the Cougars, while Rylee Burgess had 14 for Rutland.
The Raiders (7-4) travel to Manchester Monday to play Burr and Burton at 7 p.m.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Hobart 8, Castleton 3
Castleton fell to No. 6 Hobart 8-3 Friday night in a midseason rematch between the teams.
It was the same score as their last game in November.
The game was rough throughout, as both teams accumulated a total of 24 penalty minutes.
Playing 4-on-4 in the middle of the first period, the Spartans were able to kill their penalty first, and a power play goal by Glenn Wiswell put them on the board.
A tripping penalty proved costly for Casteton in the second period, as Julien Denicourt scored from the blue line to tie the game on a Statesmen power play.
Demonstrating the competitiveness of the game, the teams went back and forth to record one goal each in less than two minutes. However, Wiswell delivered once again to help Castleton regain the lead.
Hobart tied the game once again with a deflection by Zach Sternbach. Sternbach squeezed in another goal to give the Statesmen the lead with less than a minutes to go.
Hobart slowly extended its lead in the third period. A short-handed breakaway by Sternbach put the Statesmen up by four goals with less than 10 minutes left in regulation.
Castleton continued to struggle as the Spartans could not get the puck out of their zone. Penalties did not help Castleton, as a power play goal by Alec Robitaille put the icing of the cake for Hobart.
Sternbach recorded a hat trick and was the top scorer for both teams, followed by Robitaille with two goals. Joe Halstrom made 15 saves.
Wiswell lead the Spartans in scoring with two goals. Teammate Dom Kuziak recorded the other goal for Castleton. Brandon Collett made 36 saves while Kyle Alaverdy made five saves. Castleton drops to 5-12-2 and returns to the Spartan Arena Saturday to host Skidmore for Lothrop School Day.
