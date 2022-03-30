New Poultney baseball coach Brian DeBonis will have a team that is inexperienced in spots. The Blue Devils will even be using some seventh graders if the Vermont Principals’ Association allows them to do so.
Across town at Legion Field, where the Blue Devils play softball, the eighth graders have grown up.
Kaylah Bennett, for example, is a senior in her fifth season as the varsity catcher, having started behind the plate as an eighth grader.
She was one of a number of eighth graders coach Tony Lamberton played back then and now they are veterans and ready to win games against a schedule that has been steeled by teams from higher divisions.
SOFTBALLThe Blue Devils should be solid in the infield with Hannah Welch, a slick fielding shortstop with a strong arm, and veteran first baseman Emily Handley who is adept at digging throws out of the dirt.
Kate DeBonis will be in the circle. She has been working with a pitching coach and figures to be effective as she takes over that role. Lydia Book will be the backup pitcher.
Elizabeth Woodbury is a returning outfielder and the outfield is also Book’s primary position.
Hannah Webster, a senior, will make the move from center field to third base.
New players are Georgia Donaldson and Erica Woodbury.
Laura Winter is a returnee who will be the designated player and could also see time at third base.
Bella Mack and Genesis Mead had roles last season and those roles will be expanded.
“They will be instrumental for us this year,” Lamberton said.
Twins Courtney Ezzo and Kenzie Ezzo round out the roster.
The Blue Devils open the campaign on April 12 at West Rutland and the home opener is on April 15 against Green Mountain
They are also planning to host a preseason jamboree that will include four or more teams.
“Right now, I am waiting on the umpires amd their availability,” Lamberton said about the size of the field participating in the jamboree.
BASEBALLThe Blue Devils have three seniors on the baseball diamond — Liam Hill, Lucas Milazzo and Tait Capman.
First-year coach Brian DeBonis has still not settled on many positions but it is a given that Hill will be the catcher.
Gabe Wescott is a senior unable to play due to injury but DeBonis calls Wescott “a big part of the team.”
Wescott attends every practice,
Junior Craig Baptie will be one of the pitchers and he brings some varsity mound experience with him.
Riley Scott will play first or third base and Lucas Milazzo will be a pitcher and shortstop.
Hub Sosnoff will see action at one or both of the corner infield spots.
Sophomores Jayden Mead and Hagen McDermott add to the flexibility. Mead is an infielder and outfielder and McDermott will pitch and play the outfield.
Rounding out the squad are Zach Davis, Nolan Genio, Robert Beaulieu, Nico Milazzo, Jared Preseau and Mathan Morris.
The seventh graders awaiting a ruling from the VPA are Cole Lynch and Alan Chalmers.
If the VPA rules in allowing the seventh graders to fill spots on the varsity roster, DeBonis said there might be more seventh graders fleshing out the team.
The Blue Devils open on April 12 against West Rutland.
