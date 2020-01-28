WEST RUTLAND — A win is a win and the Poultney boys basketball team will take it.
While most teams are hitting the halfway point of their season, the Blue Devils are beginning their home stretch.
Tuesday night was game No. 15 for the Blue Devils, and while it wasn’t pretty, they pulled out a 50-43 win against West Rutland.
“It was a sloppy win and we probably didn’t deserve to win with the free throws we missed and the easy shots we missed inside early,” said Poultney coach Bob Coloutti. “Later in the game, we finished better. Glad to get the W.”
There wasn’t much separation between the teams throughout the game and neither side gained a double-digit advantage.
Following a Levi Petit floater that cut the Blue Devils’ lead to two with two minutes to play, Poultney rattled off the a pair of baskets to open up a six-point advantage.
Fouling was the only resort to stay afloat and the Golden Horde did just that.
With a chance to put the game away, the Blue Devils left a ton of points on the table at the foul line. In the closing minutes of the fourth, Jesse Combs had the only made bucket from the charity stripe. As a team, Poultney shot 5-for-12 at the line in the final quarter.
“We left a ton of points out there that we should have had,” Coloutti said. “Happy we gutted it out. Our free throw percentage all year hasn’t been as bad as it was tonight. We had a chance to close it out convincingly, but we just didn’t do it.”
Poultney led by one point after a quarter, but Westside grabbed the momentum to start the second.
The Golden Horde jumped out to a 7-2 run, giving them a four-point lead. The Blue Devils responded to tie the game 18-18 and they led by four heading into the half.
Poultney made sure to exploit the mismatch they had in the post throughout the first half. Heith Mason, at 6-foot-5, towered over any defender thrown at him and he used that to his advantage.
He poured in 12 points in the first half, with eight coming in the second quarter.
“Heith Mason, down low, has great size,” said Westside assistant coach Mike Davis. “He’s tough to keep in check.”
The Golden Horde adjusted in the second half to limit Mason’s effectiveness and the senior had just four points in the third. He got into more of a flow in the fourth quarter, but only had two field goals, along with four free throws.
Mason finished with a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds.
“We went into a zone and once they tried to feed him inside, we were able to collapse that wing down,” said Davis about how Westside defended Mason in the second half. “If we can continue to find that pressure against big guys and force non-shooting teams to shoot the ball, I think we’ll have more success.”
Even when Poultney extended its lead to six heading into the fourth, the Golden Horde continued to hang around and didn’t let the Blue Devils pull away.
“West Rutland was gutty,” Coloutti said. “They battled us. They played much better tonight than they did the last time we played them.”
Westside had a balanced scoring attack spurred on by Timothy Blanchard (9 points) and Ryan Smith (8 points).
The Golden Horde drop to 5-8 and travel to winless Black River on Friday.
The Blue Devils move to 10-5 and travel to Long Trail on Saturday.
Coloutti is happy that the second half of his team’s schedule will allow for his team to breathe and get in much more practice time than they did earlier in the year.
“We’re getting some stretches where we don’t have a game and we can go hard in practice,” Coloutti said. “We can work on the little things that we’ve been trying to work on all year and haven’t had the time.”
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.