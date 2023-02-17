Don't turn the lights out at Capman Court just yet. The Poultney girls basketball team has some more business to take care of this winter.
For just the second time in the last decade, the Blue Devil girls will be hosting a Division IV first round playoff game.
Poultney capped one of its most successful regular seasons in years with a 30-26 win against rival Mount St. Joseph Friday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
The win gave the Blue Devils a season sweep of the Mounties, but it was certainly no walk in the park. Poultney had to battle for everything it got all the way to the final seconds.
The Blue Devils put themselves in a hole, falling behind by seven points at the half.
MSJ had opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run fueled by Lauryn Charron that gave the Mounties the lead. MSJ controlled play down the stretch of the frame as well, scoring eight of the final 10 points.
Cindy Carranza, who was honored before the game for Senior Night, banked in a 3 to close the half after she had blocked a shot on the other end a handful of seconds earlier.
Poultney needed to flip the script and it did so with it does best – high-pressure defense.
The Blue Devils were in a press defense for much of the second half and MSJ struggled deal with it, turning the ball over a lot more than it did before the break.
"We've played some good teams and we've battled them for three quarters, but then we've had some breakdowns," said Poultney coach Todd Hayes. "Usually, we've been playing good at the beginning and then we break down at the end, but it was just the opposite tonight.
"Hopefully, this will get us rolling a little bit. MSJ is a tough team. They have a system here where they can shuffle kids in."
"I told the team to be ready for their defense in the second half," said MSJ coach Bill Bruso. "It was going to be intensified a bit. We got out of our rhythm a bit. Their defense kind of got to us."
Poultney was still down a point going into the fourth quarter and took its first lead since the end of the first on a pair of Hailey Hayes free throws. Hayes had another bucket later in the quarter that put the Blue Devils ahead for good.
Hayes stepped up in a big way on a handful of occasions, providing a solid rebound presence and racking up four steals as well.
"We're going to be missing Kait DeBonis for another week, so we have a whole new identity now," coach Hayes said. "Hailey is not one we look to to score, it's the rebounds and the defense. Things fell into place tonight where she finished on some plays. Hopefully, that stuff is contagious."
MSJ kept within a possession for much of the rest of the game, but could never get the equalizing basket. Jacque Oberg buried a pair of free throws in the closing seconds that helped ice the game away.
Hailey Hayes led Poultney with 11 points, followed by seven from Oberg and five from Bella Mack. Charron paced MSJ with nine points, followed by six from Haylee Rivers and five from Emma Wiegers.
MSJ (8-12) knows it will be on the road for the first round of the playoffs. Bruso felt there was a lot to like for his team's effort on Friday, especially with how the Mounties played in the second quarter.
"We played hard. I wish we had more of the season left now because we're really starting to gel," Bruso said. "Our last few games have been pretty solid."
Poultney (14-6) will likely have to be road warriors as well, if the Devils gets through the opening round of the playoffs, but they'll cherish their one final home game next week, something they earned.
"Getting a home playoff game, we haven't had a lot of those," coach Hayes said. "It gets us another game at home with our seniors. They're excited."
