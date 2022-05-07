Former Poultney High and Castleton University baseball player Kurt Hewes teaches batting for a living. He has his own website Ignite Baseball. His brother Rob Hewes is a neighbor of Poultney High baseball coach Brian DeBonis so it's not surprising that when Rob picks Kurt's brain about batting, it gets passed on to DeBonis.
Kurt's tenets of hitting might have been a factor in the amount of contact DeBonis' Blue Devils are making at the plate. They struck out only one time in Saturday 12-2 five-inning mercy rule win over Proctor.
"Putting the ball in play made a huge difference," DeBonis said.
Conversely, the Phantoms fanned seven times. Craig Baptie pitched the complete game for the Devils and three of those seven strikeouts came when he struck out the side in the second
"Mostly it was my four-seam fastball and sometimes the curve," Baptie said of his strikeouts.
The Blue Devils staked Baptie to an early lead by sending 13 batters to the plate in the second inning while scoring nine runs.
"That is good for me getting that many runs because then I can just think about throwing strikes," Baptie said.
Baptie finished the job in 89 pitches.
The Phantoms scored in the top of the first when Cam Cannucci singled sharply to left-center, stole second and and scored on Jake Patch's double.
Proctor eighth grader Aaron Brock kept the Devils from scoring in the bottom half of the inning. Coming off their only win of the season, the Phantoms confidence was growing.
Then, that disastrous second frame happened.
It probably should not have been that damaging of an inning but a couple of very costly errors opened the door for the Devils who had three consecutive base hits by Jayden Mead, Baptie and Nolan Geno. Hagen McDermott also had a hit in the inning.
Mead just might be one of the stanchest disciples of the Hewes' "School of hitting." He went 3-for-3.
Baptie helped himself with two hits and two RBIs.
That was far more offensive support than Baptie needed.
The Blue Devils collected 10 base hits off three pitchers — Brock, Brogan Shehee and Lucas Merrill.
Baptie only surrendered five hits.
There were some bright spots for the Phantoms who turned a double play.
The Phantoms travel to Rivendell Academy on Tuesday and DeBonis plans to send Gabe Wescott to the mound against the Raptors.
"I am just so happy with the improvement of our team," DeBonis said.
The game had a lengthy delay when Tait Capman was injured sliding into third base.
