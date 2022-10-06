POULTNEY — Poultney senior Hannah Welch remembers the feeling of her first game against perennial powerhouse Proctor when she was an eighth-grader on the Blue Devils' girls soccer team.
"We played Proctor and we lost 11-0," Welch said.
What a difference four years makes. Thursday afternoon, memories of that game and the losses to the Phantoms that followed were a thing of the past. Poultney was the one on the other end of a shutout, beating Proctor 2-0.
"To come back my senior year and beat them 2-0, it's pretty amazing," Welch said.
When Welch was beginning her high school career, the Blue Devils were just resurrecting girls soccer at the school. Brick by brick, they built the foundation for a viable program that could compete with anyone put in front of them.
Building a program is a process, as evidenced by Poultney having just three wins across 2019 and 2020, but these Blue Devils were determined on turning the corner.
Poultney coach Hannah Corkum, who honed her craft playing at Burr and Burton Academy and Castleton University, has made sure of it.
Thursday's result is a reminder that the hard work has paid off.
"There was still just this mental block (playing Proctor) that we couldn't get over even as we got stronger," Corkum said. "We talked about how this year is the year. We're at our strongest and (Proctor) lost a lot (of seniors) last year."
Corkum has been looking for her squad to play a full 80 minutes. On Monday at West Rutland, her team didn't give that to her. In the practices in between that 4-3 loss and Thursday's game, they put in the work to rectify their mistakes.
"We went back to basics and really broke it down," Corkum said. "They worked so hard the last couple days. We've had a rough stretch, but they got right to work and executed everything I asked.
"It was so rewarding as a coach. They're so capable and I'm so happy they can see that. We got over that barrier. Now, I'm going to hold them to this standard."
Poultney got on the board with 26:20 left in the first half on a beautiful hooking corner kick by Kaydyn L'Esperance that curled over the goal line.
The Blue Devils played with that 1-0 lead for much of the contest and finally got some insurance with 3:32 to play on a gritty goal in the box by Annaleice Taylor, coming on another corner kick play.
Poultney's girls weren't afraid to show emotion after the insurance tally, breathing a big sigh of relief against the dangerous Phantoms.
"It relieved the stress that was going on. It was 1-0 and that's not much of a lead in soccer," Welch said.
Being up 1-0 is not much of lead especially when the other team has a dangerous scoring trio like Isabel Greb, Jenna Davine and Emma Palmer.
Those three, especially Greb, got free for some opportunities, but there was often a Poultney defender on their hip.
"I really hammered into our defense these past two days about pivoting, switching your hips and containing," Corkum said. "Players like Jenna and Isabel have moves for days, so we just focused on slowing them down and containing. My defense did such a good job."
Thursday's game belonged to Poultney. Proctor had stretches where it produced quality scoring chances, but really struggled with finishing and getting to balls first.
"We did not play together. We did not win balls together. Poultney did all of that," said Phantoms co-coach Chris Hughes. "We cannot play like this and be competitive against anybody. We did a few good things, but not enough to beat anybody of quality."
Poultney controlled the run of play and it showed in its advantage in pressure. When the Blue Devils were under pressure, keeper Kenzie Ezzo was game. She had a handful of very important saves in the second half that kept her team up.
Ezzo had 13 saves, while Proctor's Cadence Goodwin had 16 stops.
Proctor (8-2) looks to bounce back on Saturday, but will have a huge challenge with West Rutland coming to town for the Phantoms' Homecoming.
Poultney (3-3) is at Sharon on Saturday.
Welch and her Blue Devils teammates are ready for whatever challenge is thrown at them. They know the program is in a better spot now than it was when they entered it.
Thursday was all the evidence they needed to prove the point.
