POULTNEY — They’re deliberating in Poultney what time to play Saturday’s boys Division IV quarterfinals game against West Rutland.
The Blue Devils don’t have to decide how they need to play against the Golden Horde: A LOT better than they played Wednesday.
It took a long time for No. 2 Poultney to break free of No. 15 Richford in a 44-32 playdown victory. An 11-0 run in the third period in a game of runs and mistakes galore put the No. 2 Blue Devils in command and they coasted home without scoring a point in the final 5:22 of play.
The West Rutland girls will play in Saturday’s D-IV finals in Barre at noon and of course, Westside fans want to be able to see both of Saturday’s games, so the boys game in Poultney won’t be going off at 2 p.m. like the typical weekend quarterfinal.
Poultney coach Bob Coloutti knows what he wants to see whenever they tip it off.
“We have to play a heck of a lot better than we did tonight,” Coloutti said, adding it’s the first time he’s been unhappy with a victory. “It was just a lack of focus. We talked about it all week. Luckily we have two days to get ready for West Rutland.
“We thought we could just walk in and win but it’s not the way I want to win. If we play like that Saturday we won’t be going to Barre.”
The teams combined for 61 turnovers (31 for Richford, 29 for Poultney). There were 31 steals but many times the offenses made it far too easy for the defenses to take it away.
The Devils led 6-5 after a period, 19-12 at the half and 33-21 through three.
“Credit them; they came in and played hard,” Coloutti said of the Falcons.
Heith Mason led 15-6 Poultney with 11 points. Levi Haviland had eight, Eli Rosario and Jesse Combs seven each and Taylor Dunlap six very big points on two treys in the third.
Anthony Zarzuela had 11 points, Raymond Bergeron nine and Colby Coons seven for the 3-18 Falcons. They traveled nearly three hours from close to the Canadian border in hopes of ending a 12-game losing streak and while they didn’t get the win their six freshmen reaped some benefits.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better game from my guys,” said Richford coach Kris Hoyt, an Arlington graduate who once played in the Poultney gym. “I have four seniors and everybody else is a freshman. I couldn’t be any prouder of my team. My boys showed what they’re capable of doing.”
While the Falcons looked frazzled at times they answered most of Poultney’s surges. Both teams shot poorly in the game’s frantic pace but then had stretches where everything fell.
Poultney had a 13-0 run to take a 17-5 lead. Richmond came back with a 7-0 spurt to close things up before the half, then had a 6-0 run to close within 21-18 in the third. That’s when Rosario hit a trey and a stickback and Dunlap had his treys: one from the right corner and one from the left to make it 32-18.
They extended the lead to 44-23 before the Falcons made one last surge, led by Coons, a strong post man.
“We gave them everything they could ask for and they have a good team,” said Hoyt.
Now Poultney turns its attention to Westside, a team the Devils beat twice by 11 points. They won the second game with outside shooting but Poultney’s offense is supposed to built from the inside — where the 6-foot-5 Mason and Haviland should give them an advantage.
It hasn’t worked that way against No. 7, 12-9 Westside.
“West Rutland is scrappy,” said Coloutti. “They’re tougher than us. They beat us up.”
The Horde just got over a big hump in the first round, beating an Arlington team that had won both of the teams’ regular-season meetings.
The schools will decide Saturday’s starting time on Thursday morning. The Blue Devils have already decided how they want to play.
