Poultney senior Levi Allen’s high school football career has been a whirlwind.
His sophomore season in 2018 was cut short with an ACL injury and the Blue Devils fell short of a Division III title.
He came back with a dominant junior season at running back, playing a critical role in Poultney righting the previous year’s wrong and winning the state championship.
Then, in 2020, in what was supposed to be his capping season, his natural position was taken away. The mid-pandemic, pass-only, 7-on-7 football season took away his and the Blue Devils’ longtime strength, running the ball.
Adversity, yes. But this is Levi Allen, he’s been through adversity before and he was ready to tackle it once again.
Allen found himself in a dual role for Poultney this fall, playing quarterback and wide receiver. From one look at any of the Blue Devils’ games, you’d never know the difference.
Two quarters a game, he quarterbacked the lineman group, throwing to guys like Lane Gibbs and Ryan Alt. The other two, he was catching passes from Taite Capman.
It didn’t matter the role. Allen was going to succeed.
“(Levi) was always our backup quarterback, so that wasn’t a big deal for him, but he really adjusted well to being a wideout,” said longtime Poultney coach Dave Capman.
The majority of Blue Devil scores this fall had something to do with Allen, whether he was the one passing it or catching it.
Allen was often good for a highlight-reel catch or game-changing throw. An amazing jump ball touchdown catch against Fair Haven was just one example of that ability.
“(Levi) has so much athletic ability. He’s a natural athlete, big and strong,” Capman said.
Poultney had seven seniors this fall, but had plenty of young players looking to secure their place as the future of Blue Devil football. Allen was the consummate leader to help them develop.
“He led by example. Levi is a quiet leader, but his teammates respect him,” Capman said.
Allen is game-changing player as a point guard on the basketball court as well, but Capman thinks football is Allen’s favorite.
“He really loves the physicality part of it,” Capman said.
As for playing in college, Allen is still debating his options. He has talked with some colleges but is also weighing joining his family’s business out of high school.
It’s Allen’s ability to adjust and put the Poultney football team on his back that earns him Rutland Herald 7-on-7 Football Player of the Year.
In an abnormal season, guys like Allen, Rutland’s Evan Pockette, Fair Haven’s Sawyer Ramey and Otter Valley’s Alex Polli, among a handful of others, showed how special they can be throwing the ball.
And those on the other end of the connection, many of which having little receiving experience, deserve the recognition as well.
On the defensive side, there wasn’t anyone in the Rutland region with the ball-hawk prowess of Fair Haven’s Kohlby Murray.
Murray constantly found himself in the right spot to take advantage of quarterback mistakes.
The senior reached a double-figure interception total in the Slaters’ 31-7 win against Middlebury on Oct. 27 when he picked off two Tiger passes.
Multi-interception games was something Murray made a habit of this fall. He had three interceptions in a win against Poultney and two interceptions in another game against the Blue Devils and against Burr and Burton.
There were many athletes who deserve recognition for how they rolled with whatever came at them this football season, with a pandemic surrounding them.
Levi Allen certainly made the most of his.
