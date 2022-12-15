New Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball coach Cam Curler has a recruiting plan. It involves not offering roster spots to any recruit who has not visited campus.
“I don’t know if it is the right approach or the wrong approach but I want kids to know exactly what they are getting into,” the Vergennes Union High School and Castleton University graduate said.
Curler’s last two lines on the resume have been as an assistant coach at Division I schools, Dartmouth and Iona.
Although they are D-I schools, they are small and have the intimacy that Curler likes in a school. That includes small class sizes.
It is an environment he appreciates at NVU-Lyndon.
“If you need more to do than being a great student and playing on a championship baseball team, then maybe Lyndon isn’t for you. It is pretty rural up here and it gets cold,” Curler said.
But he loves it and he is looking for students and baseball players who also love it.
He believes he has found one in Poultney High School graduate Ryan Alt.
Alt, a power pitcher and power hitter, will arrive on campus in January for the second semester.
Alt has visited campus and is ready to go.
“He told me that he would love to play college baseball,” Curler said.
Curler has not seen Alt play but he has spoken to Alt’s Lakes Region American Legion baseball coach Adam Greenlese among others on the Legion circuit.
Alt has always been serious about baseball, playing a jam-packed schedule of games in a summer league in New York State.
Baseball practices will begin shortly after the start of classes on Jan. 17 and Curler is busy setting up a seven-or-eight-game trip to North Carolina. The Hornets will play a couple of games each against Brevard and Guilford on the back end of the trip and Curler is still lining up the other games.
Curler believes there is a lot to love about Lyndon and its surrounding countryside.
“I was surprised how much there was to the town,” he said.
Alt is sometimes called “Big Country” by teammates and he appears to be a person that will fit perfectly into the environment.
The Hornets have never won a conference crown or been to an NCAA tournament in baseball.
Curler aims to change that by assembling talent from near and far. The “near” will never be overlooked because as, he points out, NVU-Lyndon is a state school and the in-state cost to Vermont students makes it attractive.
And a campus visit is a prerequisite for the baseball program.
CARTER ADJUSTINGMount Abraham Union High graduate Emma Carter is making a smooth transition from Division II Franklin Pierce University to being a graduate student on the Division I Northern Illinois University women’s basketball team.
Carter has started all nine games for the 8-1 Huskies and is averaging 4.8 points per game.
