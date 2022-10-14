It's not where you've been. It's where you're at.
Dozens of late-blooming girls soccer teams are embracing that mantra as they enter the final week of the regular season with a full head of steam. The air is a little crisper than when teams played their openers six weeks ago and so is the passing, despite some sloppy playing conditions across the state.
A handful of head-turning outcomes in recent days led to some shakeups in the latest Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings. Colchester and Montpelier endured their first losses of the season, while Proctor suffered a rare defeat to rival Poultney. Some may chalk up those final scores as flukes or upsets. But if you ask the winning teams, they were fitting results from matches where the better side prevailed.
For a season largely defined by the emergence of new title contenders, it's entirely possible that the same cast of characters will return to their thrones again. Defending champs South Burlington, Rice, Stowe and Proctor have history on their side and know how to get the job done when it matters most. However, all four of those squads have revealed chinks in the armor and could be succeptable to a few bad breaks during playoffs.
Mighty Proctor has the most on the line while attempting to advance to its 12th straight Division IV title match. The three-time defending champs only lost one game in total during the previous three years, finishing with perfect records in 2020 and 2021. But this fall could easily be the Season of the Witch for the Phantoms.
The biggest threat to Proctor's dynasty is likely to be an 11-0-1 Leland & Gray squad that beat the Phantoms, 2-1, in early September. Last week Poultney's 2-0 victory over Proctor served as sweet payback for Blue Devils senior Hannah Welch, who was an eighth-grader on varsity when her team suffered an 11-0 loss their rival in 2018.
Proctor (9-2) and Blue Mountain (8-3) are currently in a dogfight for the No. 2 seed behind the Rebels. And the Phantoms will face another tough test at 11 a.m. Saturday when they face MSJ in the Jimmy T Memorial Showcase. The Mounties fell to the reigning champs, 4-3, four weeks ago and are battling with West Rutland and Richford for the No. 4 seed.
Danville, Arlington, Rivendell and Hazen had shaky starts to the season but have recently stepped forward as dark horses in the D-IV title conversation. If any of those teams or Poultney matches up with Proctor in the quarterfinals, they'll have the added incentive of pulling off one of the biggest feats in tournament history.
It won't be easy, though, against a Phantoms side averaging over four goals per match. And shutting down just one player isn't much of a solution against the Southern Vermont League titans. Isabel Greb (20 goals), Jenna Davine (14 goals) and Emma Palmer (12 goals) have all been scoring machines for the perennial powerhouse, which will attempt to claim its 11th title in a few weeks.
Here is the latest edition of the rankings as the regular-season clock winds down before tourney time:
1. CVU (9-0-1) Redhawks scoring leader Chloe Pecor buried her 20th goal of the fall during the opening minutes of a 1-0 victory over Colchester. Zoe Zoller assisted and keeper Emma Allaire (four saves) led CVU to its fourth clean sheet of the season. CVU can lock up the top seed in D-I with victories over Essex, South Burlington and BFA-St. Albans.
2. Colchester (10-1) The Lakers were flying high before they were outshot 10-4 during their home loss to CVU. Their early-season form was the gold standard in D-I as they outscored opponents 13-0 during victories over Rice, Rutland, Burr & Burton and Mount Abraham. Colchester will attempt to rediscover its mojo during showdowns with St. Johnsbury, Essex and Mount Mansfield.
3. Mount Mansfield (7-2-1) Naia Surks, Leila Monks and Avela Kniffen-Krull scored in the second half during Wednesday's 3-0 victory over South Burlington, with teammate Tonie Cardinal recording a three-save shutout. The Cougars suffered their only losses vs. CVU and will wrap up the regular season against Burlington, BFA-St. Albans and Colchester.
4. Burlington (6-3) Brooks DeShaw scored on a Mimi Dion assist and Vivian Halladay made four saves in 1-0 victory over Essex. BHS outshot the Hornets 11-4 while boosting its chances of securing a home quarterfinal. The Seahorses are determined to end a 13-year title drought and have key matches on tap against Mount Mansfield, St. Johnsbury and South Burlington.
5. Rice (6-5-1) Two first-half goals from Allie Leduc and six saves by Sunshine Clark propelled the Green Knights to Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Middlebury. Rice has won six of its past seven games, with the lone setback occurring during a 4-1 loss to Burlington. Victories in upcoming games against Mount Abraham and Milton could help Rice overtake Missisquoi for the No. 5 spot in the D-II standings.
6. Rutland (7-4) Thursday's 4-0 victory over Burr & Burton extended Rutland's winning streak to five games. Bethany Solari leads the balanced offense with 10 goals. Rutland has outscored opponents 18-3 during the past three weeks and will return to action against Fair Haven and Mount Anthony.
7. South Burlington (4-5-2) The two-time defending champs have dropped five of their last six matches, including a 3-1 loss at St. Johnsbury. But this is clearly a high-quality team that beat Rice and Essex in addition to suffering a one-goal loss to CVU. A pair of late-season victories would go a long way toward securing a home playoff game as the Wolves prepare to face BFA-St. Albans, CVU and Burlington.
8. Burr and Burton (7-3-1) The Bulldogs were all bark and no bite during a 2-0 defeat at Essex and a 4-0 loss at Rutland. A mid-season 1-1 draw with CVU was promising, but BBA's high-scoring offense has pulled off a disappearing act lately. The regular-season finale will be a rematch with Brattleboro after the Bulldogs beat the Colonels, 5-1, last week.
9. North Country (9-2) Goalie Maya Auger and the Falcons defense was unstoppable during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Montpelier. Speedster Sabine Brueck gives NCU a key counterattacking threat while Anya Kennedy and Charli Kellaway pull the strings in the midfield. Rileigh Fortin, Opal Beauchesne, Josi Fortin and Cora Nadeau lead a defense that's registered six clean sheets. The Falcons are in the hunt for one of the top two seeds in D-II and will be favorites during late-season meetings with Lyndon and Paine Mountain.
10. Montpelier (8-1) The Solons have been short-handed recently and competed without star striker Estherline Carlson during their loss at North Country. Anja Rand, Grace Nostrant and Sienna Mills were still big offensive threats against the Falcons, and teammate Bella Wawrzyniak was impressive in goal. A busy late-season stretch will feature matches against Spaulding, Paine Mountain, Lamoille and Stowe.
ON THE BUBBLE
Essex (3-4-3), Spaulding (8-2-1), Harwood (9-3), U-32 (7-4-1), Stowe (9-1), Fair Haven (10-0), Leland & Gray (11-0-1)
DIVISION I TOP 5
1. CVU (9-0-1), 2. Colchester (10-1), 3. Mt. Mansfield (7-2-1), 4. Burlington (6-3), 5. Rutland (6-4)
DIVISION II TOP 5
1. Rice (6-5-1), 2. North Country (9-2), 3. Montpelier (8-1), 4. Spaulding (8-2-1), 5. Harwood (9-3)
DIVISION III TOP 5
1. Stowe (9-1), 2. Fair Haven (10-0), 3. BFA-Fairfax (10-1), 4. White River (7-2-1), 5. Paine Mt. (6-5-1)
DIVISION IV TOP 5
1. Leland & Gray (11-0-1), 2. Proctor (10-2), 3. Blue Mountain (8-3), 4. Arlington (6-4), 5. Poultney (4-4)
