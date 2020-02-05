South Burlington is looking like CVU kryptonite. The Wolves’ second straight victory this season over the RedHawks is part of the reason CVU has tumbled out of the top spot in this week’s Rutland Herald / Barre Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
Another is CVU’s loss to St. Johnsbury, marking the RedHawks’ first home loss of the year.
Rice returns to the top spot and Mount Mansfield and Brattleboro continue to climb the ladder in a Division I field that looks like it’s becoming more and more competitive as we chug toward tournament time.
This week’s top 10 (records, and last week’s rankings, in parentheses):
1. Rice (2, 12-1). Paul Pecor’s Green Knights have won 10 straight and are opening up a {span}Quality Points{/span} lead in the race for D-I’s top seed.
2. St. Johnsbury (4, 11-4). If Dave McGinn’s Hilltoppers want to repeat they will probably have to get through Rice, who have beaten them twice this year.
3. South Burlington (3, 9-4). St. Jay, Mount Mansfield, Rice and Brattleboro are the teams that have beaten the Wolves.
4. Brattleboro (5, 10-5). A one-point loss to St. Jay the only blemish in the Colonels’ last eight games.
5. CVU (1, 12-3). Gut-check time. How will the RedHawks react to their first two-game losing streak?
6. Mount Mansfield (6, 9-5). A five-point loss at CVU the only blemish in the Cougars’ last eight games. Come playoff time this might be the team to beat in D-I.
7. Fair Haven (6, 15-0). Fair Haven at Mill River on Friday in the first of two head-to-head matchups. Could be the fastest-paced game you’ll see all season.
8. Montpelier (8, 13-1). The Solons’ 12-game win streak is the second longest in boys play.
9. U-32 (13-2). The Raiders won 54-50 when they opened the season at Montpelier. They meet again in East Montpelier next Thursday.
10. Mill River (tie 10th, 10-4). The host Minutemen are currently fifth in the D-II rankings. The top four get two home playoff games.
On the bubble: Rutland.
Top five, Division II
1. Fair Haven; 2. Montpelier; 3. U-32; 4. Mill River; 5. Middlebury.
Top five, Division III
1. Hazen; 2. Randolph; 3. Peoples; 4. BFA-Fairfax; 5. Bellows Falls.
Top five, Division IV
1. Rivendell; 2. Twin Valley; 3. Proctor; 4. Poultney; 5. Twinfield.
