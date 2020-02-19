It's nice when a team can see the fruits of their work in practice show up when the lights are the brightest in a game.
The Rutland girls hockey team put in a ton of time over the last few days shoring up its power plays and it showed, as the Raiders topped South Burlington 4-1 Wednesday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
Two of Rutland's four goals came with a girl-advantage and they also killed off a penalty of their own in the third period.
"They've been putting the work in (on power plays) and we haven't been getting the results," said Raiders coach Dirk Steupert. "Monday, we focused on that and yesterday's practice was about puck movement and working on the power play.
"It was a good reward for the girls, which was nice."
The first of the two power-play scores came in the second period. With about seven minutes to play in the period, the Wolves had an issue on a line change and were called for too many girls on the ice.
Junior Aly Larose was sent to serve the two-minute penalty, but she wasn't in there long. Forty-two seconds into the power play Rutland captain Alexis Patterson found Alyssa Kennedy and Kennedy put the Raiders ahead 2-1.
Four minutes into the third period, Rutland's Taylor Surething was called for a tripping penalty, but the Raiders killed it without much South Burlington attack.
"That was a strong one for us. We worked hand-in-hand with that and the power play," Steupert said. "The assistant coaches were the power play unit (in practice) and we let the girls do the penalty kill with us. The coaches paid attention to detail the last few days to fix the little things."
Rutland netted the second power-play goal midway through the third period. South Burlington's Sofia Richland was called for interference and the Raiders took advantage.
With about 20 seconds left in the penalty, Patterson once again played the distributor role finding Isabel Crossman, who put home a strong wrister from the left slot to provide Rutland some insurance.
Molly Abatiell scored the final Raider goal on a wrist shot from the opposite side with less than five minutes to play.
Rutland jumped out to the early advantage in the first period. Patterson took the game into her own hands and brought the puck from the defensive end all the way down the ice to beat Wolves goaltender Lyssa Tan.
The Raiders put pressure on Tan all game long and held a significant advantage in shots on goal. Despite giving up the four goals, Tan stopped 28 shots, compared to Rutland's Kristen Pariseau, who only had to make 16 saves.
The Wolves (1-16) are a team that has struggled mightily this season, so Tan has to be ready on a nightly basis. She held her own against a strong Raider attack Wednesday afternoon.
"(Lyssa) played fantastic," Steupert said. "We played them earlier in the year and she's always been strong. We had to work for goals. She wasn't just giving them to us."
South Burlington's lone goal came in the second period when Hope Brunet took a shot on goal from the left slot. Pariseau got her glove on the puck, but couldn't corral it, as it trickled over the line.
The win moved Rutland to 7-11. Wednesday's victory followed up a loss to Essex, where Steupert felt his team held their own.
With two games left in the regular season, the Raiders are finding their groove at the right time.
"We didn't give up against Essex and stayed right with them," Steupert said. "They brought that into practice on Monday and Tuesday. They realize what they are doing is working. If something's working, but you're not getting the results, you have to stay at it."
Rutland is back at it Friday night at Woodstock. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. at Union Arena.
