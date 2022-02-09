In a tightly-contested hockey game, it's the little things that make all the difference.
CVU took advantage on the power play and it pushed the Redhawks to a 3-2 win against the Rutland boys hockey team Wednesday night at Spartan Arena.
"We took a half hour of practice just doing power play. It definitely paid off," said CVU coach J.P. Benoit. "We played them last time and they had three power play goals on, so we changed our whole penalty kill."
While Rutland was just 2-for-4 on the penalty kill, the Redhawks were a perfect 2-for-2.
CVU netted the two power play goals in the second and third periods, both coming from Travis Stoh and both very similar in nature.
The first one came less than a minute into a Redhawks power play after the Raiders' Griffin Melen was called for interference.
Alex Zuchowski assisted as Stroh took a hard shot from the left slot that sailed over Rutland goaltender Noah Bruttomesso's shoulder and into the net.
The Raiders responded less than two minutes later with a goal from Graham Seidner in a scrum around the crease.
CVU netted the second power play goal and eventual game winner with 10:42 to play in the third when Rutland's Riley Rodrigue picked up an interference penalty.
More than halfway through the two-minute penalty, Stroh once again ripped off a shot from the left slot and scored. Zuchowski and Angelos Carroll assisted on the play.
The Raiders put a lot of pressure on CVU's defense early in the third period, but couldn't break through Redhawks goalie Jason Douglas, who was strong all night.
"Jason has been great for us. I would argue that we have two of the best goalies in the state," Benoit said. "We just haven't helped them out a whole lot. To finally get Jason a win is awesome."
Douglas had 20 saves for CVU, while his counterpart Bruttomesso made 21 for Rutland.
Both teams got on the board in the opening period. Patrick Cooley started the scoring with 9:20 left in the first on a great individual effort, skating down the left side and in front of the goal, inching one past Douglas.
A Nolan Shea shot from the left slot tied the game six minutes later, assisted by Nic Menard.
All in all, it was an evenly-played hockey game. Rutland coach Mike Anderson was happy with the effort his guys gave.
"We were looking for a good three full periods. We had a couple bad bounces," Anderson said. "The guys fought to the end and we didn't give up."
Rutland (4-8) is at South Burlington Friday night. CVU (5-9-1) hosts Rice on Saturday afternoon.
