Burr and Burton, Middlebury and St. Johnsbury keep rolling along in Division I. Springfield, Poultney and BFA-Fairfax are battling for control in D-III. Throw a blanket over all of them; it’s been that close all season.
Brattleboro is clearly the team to beat in D-II and who would want to face a team that is rolling up scores in the 40s or more in win after lopsided win?
That goes to the significance of Saturday’s U-32 at Bellows Falls game. Brattleboro has already romped over both so the order of the day is to avoid the Colonels as long as possible in the playoffs while trying to keep improving for a win-or-go-home rematch.
Brattleboro remains in charge of the D-II rankings in the weekly Rutland Herald / Times Argus power rankings and jumped up to the sixth spot in the overall top 10.
There wasn’t much movement overall as each division’s upper echelon has clearly separated itself from the lower half.
We’ll look for more clarity after one of the best matchups of this week, which has BFA-Fairfax visiting Springfield on Friday.
This week’s top 10:
1. Middlebury (No. 1 last week) 4-0. The Tigers pulled away at Hartford, which is a tough place to play.
2. St. Johnsbury (2) 4-0. Had a lopsided victory at Colchester, now 2-2 after a 2-0 start.
3. Burr and Burton (3) 4-0. St. Johnsbury at Burr and Burton next week could really shake things up.
4. Rutland (4) 3-1. Road win at Essex was all about defense but the Raiders still have lot of work to do on the offensive side.
5. Hartford (6) 2-2. Hurricanes are a better team than their record with losses to Middlebury and Burr and Burton.
6. Brattleboro (7) 4-0. Can anyone slow down the Colonels, who have outscored four opponents by 210-64?
7. Essex (5) 2-2. The Hornets need to beat someone better than Rice and BFA-St. Albans.
8. Colchester (8) 2-2. The Lakers’ losses are to St. Jay and Burr and Burton and this week they’re at Rutland.
9. Bellows Falls (10) 3-1. The Terriers and visiting Raiders will see who has improved more after their beatdowns against Brattleboro.
10. BFA-St. Albans (9) 1-3. The Bobwhites host Hartford and Rutland in the next two games and need to make a statement.
Division II, Top 5
1. Brattleboro (1) 4-0. The Colonels host 1-3 Mount Abraham this week.
2. Bellows Falls (2) 3-1. The Terriers are on a three-game roll.
3. U-32 (3) 3-1. The Raiders bounced back from a loss to Brattleboro with a romp over Milton.
4. Fair Haven (5) 2-2. A road win at Mount Anthony last week was a step forward for a team that needs confidence ...
... and a step backward for No. 5 Mount Anthony (4) 2-2.
Division III
1. BFA-Fairfax (1) 4-0. There should be a huge crowd when the unbeaten Bullets and Cosmos clash Friday.
T2. Springfield (3) 3-1. The Cosmos were just fine without Sam Presch in an impressive win over Otter Valley.
T2. Poultney (2) 3-1. Poultney hosts Springfield in Week 8.
4. Otter Valley (4) 2-2. Hosts Oxbow in a game that could well determine which of these teams is home the first round of the playoffs.
5. Oxbow (5) 2-2. Both the Olympians and Otters will try to bounce back from decisive losses.
