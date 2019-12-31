There’s nothing like a big win over a Division I team to lift a program and that’s where U-32 is this week. The D-II Raiders beat the D-I Rutland Raiders and jumped a spot in the Rutland Herald / Time Argus boys basketball power rankings.
As a whole D-II teams has a nice week, with two others (Mill River and Fair Haven) gaining ground in the statewide top 10 and others (Montpelier and Hartford) earning honorable mention.
Hartford’s notable victory over Mill River in the East-West finals might signal a turning of the corner for a program hungry for success. Jeff Thomas is now in charge of the program and he’s had success everywhere he’s been, including winning a state title at Woodstock.
Montpelier, meanwhile, took a step with a victory over MSJ.
Division I teams continue to dominate the top of the rankings but D-II Fair Haven climbed a spot and threatens to crack the top five.
Unbeaten Rice remains our top-ranked boys team in the state.
The top 10
1. Rice (1st last week, 3-0). First big test of NVAC supremacy on Friday when the Green Knights host second-ranked CVU.
2. CVU (2, 4-0). A win on Friday would really set the RedHawks’ promising season to flight.
3. St. Johnsbury (3, 3-1). The Hilltoppers’ Jan. 8 game at Brattleboro bears watching.
4. Brattleboro (5, 2-2). The Colonels took down South Burlington in a nail-biter.
5. South Burlington (4, 3-2). The Wolves feasting on lesser teams thus far but 0-2 against the NVAC upper echelon.
6. Fair Haven (7, 4-0). The Slaters had two knockout wins at the Whitehall tournament.
7. U-32 (8, 3-0). Aiden Hawkins and Anthony Engelhard combined for 33 points and 17 rebounds in beating back Rutland.
8. Burr and Burton (6, 4-1). Monday’s bad weather postponed the Bulldogs’ game against Fair Haven: a good D-I vs. D-II game when they find a makeup date.
9. Mill River (10, 3-1). It will be interesting to see how this veteran team reacts for a speed bump.
10. Rutland (9, 1-3). It’s too early to push the panic button but about time to see some progress.
On the bubble: Hartford, Montpelier, Middlebury.
Division II top five1. Fair Haven; 2. U-32; 3. Mill River; 4. Hartford; 5. Montpelier.
Division III top five
1. Hazen; 2, Thetford; 3. Windsor; 4, Randolph; 5, Stowe.
Division IV top five
1. Danville; 2. Twinfield; 3. White River Valley; 4. Rivendell; 5. Proctor.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.