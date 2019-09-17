Sometimes there’s just nowhere to go. Burr and Burton is 3-0 in its first year in Division I football and has scored 38, 47 and 46 points. But the Bulldogs remain No. 3 in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings because top-rated Middlebury and No. 2 St. Johnsbury keep winning big as well.
Not so elsewhere. Bellows Falls made the leap from No. 4 to No. 2 in the Division II poll and joined the overall top 10. There was also movement in the Division III top five, where two of last week’s top three teams suffered losses.
Springfield didn’t lose on Saturday but dropped a spot in D-III after losing quarterback Sam Presch for a couple weeks or so due to an ankle injury at Windsor on Saturday.
Brattleboro continues to impress and the Division II Colonels gained ground in the statewide top 10.
1. Middlebury (No. 1 last week) 3-0. The Tigers led 42-0 at halftime in belting Rice. Forward-thinking coach Dennis Smith had another chance to work in his bench.
2. St. Johnsbury (2) 3-0. The Hilltoppers did all that could be expected on Saturday, rumbling past rebuilding CVU and booting the Redhawks out of our top 10.
3. Burr and Burton (3) 3-0. If you’re looking down the road, circle Oct. 4: That’s BBA hosting St. Johnsbury.
4. Rutland (4) 2-1. The Raiders squeaked out a win over South Burlington/Burlington and have a tougher assignment Friday, at 2-1 Essex.
5. Essex (7) 2-1. The Hornets squeaked out a win at BFA-St. Albans in triple overtime last week.
6. Hartford (6) 2-1. Hurricanes have a tough one Friday with Middlebury coming to town.
7. Brattleboro (9) 3-0. Tyler Millerick had three scores and threw for another last week in a statement game: 34-0 over a 2-0 U-32 team.
8. Colchester (5) 2-1. A face full of BBA (47-17) was a sobering experience for the Lakers.
9. BFA-St. Albans (8) 1-2. The Bobwhites get a respite with CVU coming to town Friday.
10. Bellows Falls (out) 2-1. It’s one thing to beat rival Fair Haven on the road, entirely another to win by shutout (26-0).
Division II, Top Five
1. Brattleboro (1) 3-0. The Colonels’ last state title was in 1973. Think they have football fever in Bratt?
2. Bellows Falls (4) 2-1. Something tells me the Terriers will get another crack at Bratt in the playoffs.
3. U-32 (2) 2-1. Time for the Raiders to re-group.
4. Mount Anthony (out) 2-1. The Patriots can score big. This year’s rivalry game against Brattleboro will be a lot spicier than in recent seasons.
5. Fair Haven (3) 1-2. The Slaters have the talent to bounce back but can they put it together?
Division III, Top Five
1. BFA-Fairfax (1) 3-0. The Bobwhites overwhelmed D-II Milton last weekend. BFA is at Springfield Sept. 27.
2. Poultney (3) 2-1. The Devils jump a spot after overpowering Mill River with its ground game.
3. Springfield (2) 3-0. When’s the last time you saw a 270-pound quarterback? In Division III? Fill-in Jake Stepler will have a deeper playbook when the Cosmos host Otter Valley on Friday.
4. Otter Valley (4) 2-1. The Otters won on the road at Mount Abraham and have a telling game at Brown Field on Friday.
5. Oxbow (out) 2-1. The Olympians make their first appearance after a 42-26 win over Woodstock.
