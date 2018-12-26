Last season at Patrick Gym, the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers defeated CVU 48-33 in the Division I girls state championship game.
There is a lot to be sorted out between now and the weekend of March 8-9, 2019 when that game is played again, but it would not be a major surprise if the Hilltoppers and Redhawks were back in it again.
They are 1-2 in this week's girls basketball power rankings.
There is a new team sniffing the rarefied air of the top five power rankings and that is the Rutland Raiders. They were crushed by the Hilltoppers in their only loss of this season but the Raiders have a different look about them this year through the first four games.
Anyway, it's a long season and things will change plenty, but here we go:
1. St. Johnsbury. Nobody has come close to the Hilltoppers in the three games and the 60-25 pasting of a very good Rutland team speaks volumes about the defending champions.
2. CVU. The Redhawks have also breezed to very easy wins in all their games.
3. BFA-St. Albans. The Comets have passed all four tests with flying colors.
4. Burlington. The Seahorses are perfect but they had to squeak out a one-point win over Brattleboro. We'll be keeping an eye on the Colonels.
5. Rutland. The one loss was a whipping but wins over Essex and Rice make for a pretty good resume.
6. Randolph. The first non-Division I team to appear in the rankings, the Galloping Ghosts have won all of them but needed a one-point win over Springfield. Still, these are not your older sister's Cosmos.
7. Bellows Falls. The D-II Terriers are perfect but all five wins have come against D-IV teams. Still, they are athletic, have some shooters, play great defense and have that winning feeling from field hockey.
8. Lake Region. The D-II Rangers own a win over Division I South Burlington.
9. Windsor. The Yellow Jackets have not only won them all, they have some very good wins. Thetford, Green Mountain and Springfield are all pretty darn good.
10. Hazen. The D-III Wildcats have won them all and all were at the expense of D-II teams.
Division II. 1. Randolph, 2. Bellows Falls, 3. Lake Region, 4. Enosburg, 5. Springfield.
Division III: 1. Windsor, 2. Hazen, 3. Peoples, 4. Green Mountain, 5. Thetford.
Division IV: 1. West Rutland, 2. Proctor, 3. Blue Mountain, 4. Mount St. Joseph, 5. Mid-Vermont Christian.
