FAIR HAVEN — It was appropriate that point guard Sawyer Ramey presented the game ball to Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost after his Slaters beat Woodstock 63-42 for the coach’s 500th victory.
It was appropriate not only because Ramey is Prenevost’s grandson but also because nobody did more to make this milestone win possible.
Ramey scored 27 points, nailed five 3-point field goals and engineered the offense with precision.
The Slaters put this one on ice early, scoring the game’s first 18 points. It was Ramey’s 3-pointer that culminated that 18-0 run.
The Slaters just kept rolling. Joe Buxton scored on a reverse layup, Phil Bean got another hoop on a putback and them Ramey made a trey from almost halfcourt to beat the halftime buzzer, sending the Slaters into the locker room with a 40-13 halftime lead.
That allowed Prenevost to sprinkle his lineup liberally with reserves, everyone getting significant minutes.
Athletic Director Kim Alexander made the announcement to the crowd about Prenevost’s 500th win and then Ramey presented him with the ball.
The victory hiked Fair Haven’s record to 2-0 and the Wasps fell to 1-4.
Brandon Eastman followed Ramey in scoring for the Slaters with eight points.
Cooper Corsogna led the Wasps with 20 points and connected on five 3-pointers.
“Everything goes through our point guard. He sees the floor and finds people,” Prenevost said.
“We got a lot of hoops in transition.”
Many of those hoops came off steals as the Slaters played hell-bent-for-leather defense.
Prenevost was just as happy with the way his Slaters played in the half-court offense.
“It was awesome,” Ramey said of being a part of the 500-milestone win. “He’s got all the balls hanging in his office, the 400, the 300 and it was great to help him get this one.”
Ramey said there were no distractions with the milestone win that was known by the players going into the game or with the big lead that the team played with from the beginning.
“We just do our job every night. That is our motto,” Ramey said.
Prenevost reflected on what the 500th victory meant after he took photos with his players and assistant coaches.
“It means I’m old,” he said in his classic dry humor.
“It means I have had a lot of good players. Forty years, 22 of them here, means I have gotten to meet a lot of great kids and a lot of great families.”
It was a family atmosphere with his son-in-law Eric Ramey (Sawyer’s father) sitting by his side as an assistant coach.
Now, that the 500th victory is in the bank, Prenevost and his players will turn their focus to the goal of winning games and trying to earn a trip to the Division II Final Four at Barre Auditorium
The Slaters wear that quest on their warm-up tops which say one word: “BARRE.”
Getting to Barre is the goal but no matter what happens, Ramey, Carson Babbie, Sam Barber, Joe Buxton, Noah Beayon, Matthew Finnegan, Phil Bean, Kyle James, twins Bentley and Brandon Eastman, Frank Hoover, Kole Motta and Tyler Niklasson will always be able to say that they were on the team that put Bob Prenevost into a very small group of coaches with 500 or more victories.
The Slaters are scheduled to play at Poultney on Feb. 28.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.