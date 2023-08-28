There is new decor in Poultney football coach Dave Capman’s living room. There on the mantel is an autographed football.
Capman and his Blue Devils made the long trip to Fairfax on Saturday for a three-way scrimmage with BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille and Oxbow.
Starting his 43rd and final season as head coach, Capman was presented a football signed by all the coaches on the BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille as well as by Milton head coach Mike Williams.
It was just part of a nice touch to the day by BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille head coach Craig Sleeman and his staff. The event also included a cookout for the teams.
Poultney assistant coach Phil Welch called the presentation of the football “a cool moment and a class act.”
“I was shocked. I didn’t expect that,” said Capman who is sitting on 196 victories.
Tegan Capman and Ethan Anderson split the time at quarterback for the Devils, both throwing the ball more than you are likely to see in Poultney’s ground-and-pound attack during the season.
“It was a scrimmage so we wanted to try some things,” coach Capman said.
The best part of the day was that Robert Beaulieu got to play. He missed last season and just recently received clearance to play from his orthopedic doctor.
Capman believes Beaulieu, a senior, could be his best lineman.
The Blue Devils open at home against Fair Haven on Saturday.
OV SCRIMMAGES
Otter Valley field hockey coach Jodie Keith was pleased with the way her Otters stood up to CVU at Saturday’s Play Day at Mount Abraham.
“They are the reigning Division I state champions and we held our own with them,” Keith said.
The Otter Valley girls soccer team had to go to the preseason jamboree at Rivendell Academy at less than full strength.
The Otters’ standout goalkeeper Linnea Faulkner was ill and unable to make the trip and another player was committed to a horse show which coach Tammy Blanchard was aware of ahead of time.
“It was hot and we had just one sub,” Blanchard said.
It is unusual to play against the team that you will open the season with in a jamboree, but the Otters faced Hartford and will open the season with them on Friday.