LUDLOW — The Black River Presidents broke loose for four second-half goals and beat Mount St. Joseph 4-0 in Southern Vermont League girls soccer for their first victory of the season on Thursday.
The Presidents re-focused after the break and struck with 18:35 left, when Chloe Ayer hit a cross to set up a one-touch shot from the 6 by Riley Paul.
That opened the floodgates. Paul assisted Sara Swartz, Paul scored unassisted and Swartz netted the last goal from Ayer.
Paul and Swartz play up front and Ayer at center middie for the 1-3 Presidents.
"They've been playing well and they played well today but we'd been getting some bad breaks," said coach Howie Paul, whose club played to a tough 3-0 loss against a very good West Rutland team early in the season.
MSJ fell to 1-3.
Hailey Pierce had six saves in the BR nets. Black River visits Poultney on Tuesday and will also play the Blue Devils in the game after that.
Proctor 3, White River Valley 2 (OT)
SOUTH ROYALTON — Sydney Wood pounced on a loose ball and fired it in from near the 18 to lift Proctor to a 3-2 victory over White River Valley in overtime in SVL soccer Thursday.
Division IV Proctor is now 5-0 while D-III WRV fell to 3-1.
"They're the real deal," said Proctor coach Chris Hughes.
The Wildcats' Sophie Howe scored the second of her two goals to force overtime but Wood ended it some two minutes before the end of the first extra session.
"She didn't quit on the play," said Hughes.
Maggie McKearin had the other Proctor goals.
The Phantoms' Rachel Stuhlmueller stopped four shots while Fiona Vaillancourt and Grace Laframboise combined for nine saves.
Proctor had 14 corners to two for the hosts but could not capitalize.
"We didn't play a very good first half," said Hughes, who felt it was important to go into Saturday's homecoming game at rival West Rutland with some momentum.
"There's no doubt," he said. "This gives us a good feeling heading into Saturday's game at West Rutland because they always play their best game against us."
FIELD HOCKEY
Rutland 1, Woodstock 1 (OT)
WOODSTOCK — Rutland's Katie Sunderland scored nine minutes into the second half to create a tie and that's where it ended, with a 1-1 overtime deadlock between the Raiders and Woodstock in SVL play Thursday.
Lilia McCullough scored for the Wasps seven minutes before the intermission, with a penalty corner creating the opportunity. Mackenzie Yates had the assist.
Rutland is 2-2-1 and Woodstock 1-2-1.
Wasps coach Wendy Wannop said her team played better in the tie than in its one victory.
"The last four days there has been tremendous improvement," she said. "There were a lot of positives today."
Woodstock had seven shots, but none in the second half. Rutland finished with 16 shots.
Maggie Parker had 12 saves in the Woodstock cage and Jessica Ebbighausen 10 for Rutland.
Woodstock will visit Burr and Burton on Friday while Rutland will host Otter Valley on Saturday at 11 a.m.
GOLF
Shover three-peats
at Vermont Seniors
STOWE — Gary Shover, of Orleans, posted rounds of 71 and 77 and won the Vermont Golf Association's Seniors title at Stowe this week.
Shooting the 36-hole event's only sub-par round, Shover won his third straight title (and fourth overall) by three shots, finishing at 148 to edge Greg Wells, and Greg Gramas of the host course (151).
Kim Perry, Brian Cain and Jason Balch all finished at 152.
Mike Rollyson, of Dorset, and Chip Ward, of Burlington, shared the Super Seniors competition honors at 153. Rollyson opened with a 75 and Ward a 79, but Ward's closing 2-over 74 was enough to catch Rollyson.
Bud Lucas won the Legends Division at 156 with rounds of 79 and 77.
