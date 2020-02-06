Jon Moodey was looking for a home for his professional soccer team Black Rock FC. One of the boxes he wanted to check off was a state of the art facility with natural grass. Manchester’s Applejack Stadium seemed the perfect fit.
Moody was already somewhat familiar with Manchester. He and his wife were hiking the Long Trail in 2003 and spent a night in a Manchester motel.
His memories of the southern Vermont town were special — he thought it to be a magical place.
Put that together with the stadium off Route 30 that boasts a natural grass surface that college coaches love having their teams play on during the preseason and you have a match made in soccer heaven.
Moodye pointed out that facilities with natural grass are becoming a scarce commodity and it is one that he coveted for Black Rock FC.
Manchester Town Manger John O’Keefe has been helping to grow Applejack into a soccer destination. This spring, Dartmouth College will play the University of Albany in an exhibition game in men’s and women’s soccer at Applejack. College teams from places like Boston College, the University of Vermont, UMass-Amherst, Castleton University, MCLA, Westfield State and Skidmore have played preseason soccer games in August in recent years at Applejack.
Black Rock, along with the other teams in USL Two, is stacked with some of the best NCAA Division I players from throughout the country.
“Most of the players are not paid because they are still in college and can’t ruin their eligibility,” O’Keefe said.
If you are a baseball fan looking for a point of identification, think Cape Cod League.
One of Black Rock’s top players, for example, is Ousseni Bouda who was the PAC 12 Freshman of the Year in 2019.
Black Rock is relocating from Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
The team will kick off a seven-game home schedule at Applejack on June 12 at 7 p.m. against AC Connecticut.
The Boston Bolts will be in town June 14 for a game at 1 p.m.
The remainder of the home schedule has the Western Mass Pioneers here on June 17, the Bolts back in town on June 20, Seacoast United on June 27, the Pioneers back for a game on July 8 and the GPS Portland Phoenix in town on July 11.
There is a possibility for home playoff games as well.
O’Keefe said a season ticket sale is being considered.
Unlike for the college games at Applejack, beer and wine will be part of the fare.
The move to Manchester was approved at a meeting this week that Keefe said “drew a pretty good turnout of soccer people.”
O’Keefe said one of the challenges will be marketing a wider area than had been done for the lineup of college soccer events at Applejack.
“We are going to be marketing this to Rutland, Bennington and over the mountain into New York State,” he said.
One things that drew Moodey to Manchester was the friendliness of the community and the way it supported soccer.
“When we met with John and others they seemed to be soccer enthusiasts,” Moodey said.
Moodey said he hopes Black Rock can build relationships with the community.
“Our players are interested in internships, jobs and and in running soccer clinics for the youth,” he said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.