There’s something different in the air when the Proctor and Arlington girls soccer teams meet.
The tackles are always harder. The energy hits a whole new level. The emotion runs high.
If there’s a big game to be had in Division IV girls soccer, there’s a solid chance one, or both, of these teams is involved.
The Phantoms and Eagles last met at Taranovich Field in the D-IV semifinals, where Proctor finally edged its rival after two seasons of falling to Arlington in the state championship game.
The two D-IV titans meet for the first time in 2020 on Wednesday at Taranovich.
“It’s always an emotional battle,” said Proctor co-coach Chris Hughes. “Proctor and Arlington traditionally have great girls and boys soccer programs. The energy is always high.”
It could be a new energy on the Eagles’ sidelines. Gone is coach Aaron Wood, who took a Division I job at Mount Anthony, and gone to graduation are Lilah Ward and Haley Mattison, who were two thirds of one of the best trios in the state, which also included Williams College’s Tess Belnap, who graduated a year early from Arlington in 2019.
Arlington’s new coach is Kirk Robinson and his squad has something to prove, coming off last year’s semifinal exit.
“(Arlington’s) younger players traditionally come in ready to play and compete at a high level,” Hughes said. “With their new coach and no chance to scout this early on, it could be different. Do they play a different formation? That’s something we’ll find out.”
Playing each other this early in the season is also different.
“Usually, we’re playing them eight or nine games into the season, so playing them in game two will be a change,” Hughes said.
Despite losing some of their best players and their coach, there is still plenty of talent left in Arlington. Hughes pointed to senior defender Amiah Olson as one to watch out for with the Eagles.
“They always have really strong players in the back,” Hughes said. “What sets them apart is that they’ve always played within a system. They’re physical and hard to the ball. Usually whoever wins the 50-50 balls, wins the matchups between us.”
With all but two Proctor players back from its 2019 state championship run, the Phantoms will be ready for the early-season challenge.
Proctor opens up its season in Poultney Saturday afternoon and is excited to finally get the chance to defend its title.
“It’s pure excitement and relief,” Hughes said. “It feels like we’ve been practicing for six months. It will be such a release for everyone. We finally have a game to point to, instead of it just being practice.”
There are plenty of other contests on the docket that will whet the appetite of high school sports fans.
The West Rutland girls soccer team gets the first crack at the perennial-contending Arlington team. The Golden Horde beat the Eagles on Arlington’s Werner Field last fall. A veteran Westside group would love to repeat that on Monday.
Tuesday provides a fun contest on the gridiron. Due to regional scheduling Fair Haven, a contender yearly in Division II, travels to play Middlebury, who had an undefeated regular season, before falling to eventual Division I champion Burr and Burton in the state semifinals.
The Slaters boys soccer team hosts rival Mill River on Monday in a game where both have something to prove. Fair Haven, that its extra work during the offseason is bearing fruit, and Mill River, that it will still be a strong team despite losing a whole load of players from a Division III state finalist.
The Division II runner up Otter Valley field hockey team has a tough early season test against Woodstock on Tuesday as well. The Wasps have had a winning record in four straight seasons.
Poultney football opens up against Rutland Saturday at Alumni Field and things don’t get any easier for the Blue Devils on Wednesday when BBA comes to town.
Golfers take center stage on Thursday with the boys sectional tournament taking place at Neshobe Golf Club. Scores from that event will help shake out what the state championships will look like the week after.
Next Saturday provides a challenge for the Rutland field hockey team when it heads to Windsor. The Yellow Jackets are one of the most consistently good teams in the state and come off a Division III championship.
