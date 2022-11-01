PITTSFORD — Championship teams seize opportunities and the three-time defending state champion Proctor girls soccer team did exactly that in Tuesday's 3-2 Division IV semifinal victory over Arlington at Taranovich Field.
Proctor's Jenna Davine scored a goal to draw Proctor into a 1-1 tie with Sarah Tilley, one of the Southern Vermont League's top defenders, on the bench with an injury.
Tilley wasn't out for long, but the Phantoms used the small window to net the equalizer by Davine with Isabel Greb assisting on the play.
The Eagles had taken a 1-0 lead with eight minutes left in the half on a great individual effort by Taylor Wilkins. She worked herself free for a run into the box, kept her composure and sent the ball past keeper Cadence Goodwin for the game's first score.
The rest of the half would be eventful.
Emma Palmer scored with a shot over goalie Sheya Wehrman's head with four minutes to go in the half with Greb notching her second assist.
Then, Greb scored 1:02 before the break. Davine earned the assist and the Phantoms took the 3-1 lead to halftime.
The Eagles came into the new half pressing the attack. Wilkins made a run right onto Goodwin's doorstep and Wehrman made a terrific save on Palmer's shot off Davine's corner kick.
Then, with 29:58 remaining, it became a game as Sidney Herrington drew the Eagles to within a goal.
Tilley went out again with an injury and French quickly pointed out to his players, "We scored with her on the bench."
This time the Eagles were able to hold off the Phantoms until Tilley returned.
The Phantoms attacked with fury. Davine blasted a shot high off the post and a minute later, hit another just over the bar.
The Eagles got Tilley back on the field with 18:06 remaining.
The Eagles also had their chances to net the equalizer. Herrington missed scoring by an eyelash.
Greb played a nice ball to Palmer who made a great shot on goal but Wehrman made her toughest save of the day to keep it a one-goal game.
It was with six minutes to go that the Eagles came their closest to knotting the score.
But Goodwin made the save of the game, knocking down a high shot from in close and then falling on it to preserve the lead.
"I just hit the ball up and then dove on it and hoped for the best," Goodwin said.
Goodwin said she has grown more confident in the box as the season has progressed.
She was a backup goalkeeper during the undefeated state championship season of 2021 and now the show belongs to her as the last line of defense.
"It feels a lot more real," Goodwin said. "Now, I am experiencing it first hand.
"We have had to work a lot harder this year."
Davine, as a senior, knows that better than anyone. She has been a starter on all four of the teams that have made it to the state championship game at Manchester's Applejack Stadium.
"This is such a young team. A lot of work had to go into this year," said Davine, one of only two seniors on the team along with Valerie Johnson. "We really had to pull through."
The Phantoms endured a 4-1 loss late in the year to Mount St. Joseph and grew from the experience.
"We knew what we were lacking in that game and we went back to practice and worked on it and it finally clicked," Goodwin said.
"We knew what happened that day (against MSJ)," Davine said. "The team didn't come to win. We didn't work hard."
French, the co-head coach and a noted goalie instructor, has been ecstatic about the way Goodwin has grown into the position.
"She made a save in the first half that was just as good," French said, comparing it to Goodwin's save with six minutes left. " I am really proud of her."
French said he and coach Chris Hughes were not sure how the team would respond after Wilkins gave the Eagles the early lead.
"We were not sure how the kids were going to react but they dug down, got gritty and refused to lose," French said.
Palmer, Greb and Davine have been the players marking on the scoresheet all season but Rhi Lubaszewski has been a catalyst for much of the offense with her play at midfield. She gobbles up 50-50 balls like kids consume Halloween candy and also checks back to aid the defense.
Standing in the Phantoms' way of a fourth consecutive state championship is Leland & Gray, a team that edged the Phantoms 2-1 back in early September.
"We are both completely different teams now. We don't know what to expect from them and they don't know what to expect from us." French said.
NOTES: Proctor won all three games from Arlington this season, each by one goal. ... Neither the Phantoms or Eagles had allowed a goal in their playoff games this year before this one. ... This stopped an 11-game winning streak for Arlington, the No. 6 seed finishing with a record of 12-5. ... No. 2 Proctor takes a 14-3 mark to Applejack Stadium. ... The Phantoms and Rebels meet at noon on Saturday.
