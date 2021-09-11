WEST RUTLAND — Proctor senior Xavier Lawson figures he has been playing soccer for about 14 years, always on defense. Scoring opportunities don't come his way all that often so he was thrilled to get the game's first goal in his team's 6-0 victory over West Rutland on Saturday.
It was a big goal because the Phantoms and Golden Horde were locked in a scoreless battle for the first 14-plus minutes of the game.
And Lawson said he wasn't even attempting to score on the play.
"I was just trying to get the ball to Joel (Denton) and it went in the goal," Lawson said. "I didn't think it was going to go in."
But it did, on a line from about 30 yards out.
Scoring is not Lawson's game. He is valuable to the Phantoms as a defender who wins ball and turns them up the field.
He has a booming foot and getting a goal off that foot was a bonus.
Westside's Tristan Rocke made a bid for the equalizer but his shot went wide. An outstanding diving save by Proctor keeper Ian French thwarted another bid for a score by the Horde.
Denton made a long run and powered the ball past freshman keeper Jacob Chamberlain to make it 2-0 with 7:12 left in the half.
Chamberlain was making his varsity debut in the net and Westside coach Dillon Zaengle was encouraged by what he saw.
"He did a great job today and that was with only one practice," Zaengle said.
It has been a difficult stretch for the 0-3 Golden Horde.
"Two games in three days is tough," Zangle said.
The Phantoms took that 2-0 advantage to halftime and built onto it with 22:50 left when Denton scored on another of his patented runs from the midfield area. He sliced through the penalty area and then cut his shot just inside the near post.
Denton had another scoring chance on a set piece around the 18 but he was denied on a spectacular diving save by Chamberlain near the post.
Lucas Merrill knocked in the fourth and fifth goals. The first was assisted by Carter Crossmon.
Jaden Jarrosak made a strong bid to break up the shutout when he was right on French's doorstep.
The Horde pushed hard for the goal. Treyton Kimball made a saving play near the goal line and Cam Cannucci had another save by heading a ball out that was deep in the box.
Isaac Parker completed the scoring for the 1-0-1 Phantoms.
"I thought we played well and we played well together. It was fun to watch," Proctor coach Chad Wilson said.
The Phantoms figure to have a tough test on Friday when they meet Green Mountain in the Josh Cole Tournament under the lights of Ludlow's Dorsey Park.
