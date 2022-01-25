POULTNEY — There's something to be said about continuity. It builds connection between teammates and creates a framework for future success.
In COVID times, continuity can be hard to come by, just ask the Proctor boys basketball team.
The Phantoms have felt the effects of stops and starts, missing key players on multiple occasions. Tuesday's rivalry game against Poultney was one of those nights for the Phantoms, but it didn't stop Proctor from grabbing a 59-36 win on Capman Court.
The Phantoms were without starters Levi Petit and Jacob Patch, forcing role players to take on more prominent roles.
"We didn't really prepare for it, so I'm super proud of the guys that stepped in," Proctor coach Jake Eaton said. "Treyton Kimball had a great game. Aiden Page stepped in and gave some big minutes.
Kimball, a senior, had six points and was 4-for-5 at the foul line, while Page, a junior, had eight points and four rebounds.
"People don't realize how hard that is when you can't prepare for it," Eaton said. "Our goal was to come in and play real hard tonight and give great effort and I thought we did."
When you're undermanned, you need the stalwarts you have remaining to step up and Proctor's did that all night long.
Junior Bryson Bourn had 21 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Sophomore Carter Crossmon added 15 points and knocked down a trio of 3s.
Bourn got to the basket at will during key stretches of Tuesday's game and Poultney didn't have much of an answer for him. His talent showed in a big way in the third, where he had nine of his points, where he had some great takes to the basket.
"When (Bryson) starts finishing, it allows us to get back in our pressure," Eaton said. "We lost a great one last year in Conner McKearin, who would finish. On a night like tonight, we have to score in transition because we're not as good in half court. He did take over in stretches.
"Carter Crossmon did some good things, too."
"Their two big guns controlled play and kept their other guys engaged and confident," said Blue Devils coach Todd Montana. "When they made mistakes, they played through them very well. That's a mentally tough team."
Proctor had some long runs that helped gain some breathing room.
The Phantoms responded to a pair of 3s from Marcus Lewis in the early going that tied the game and went on an 8-0 run. When Poultney scored the first five points of the second, Proctor came back with a 13-0 run.
The Blue Devils didn't do themselves any favors, when it came to turning the ball over a ton. Poultney also struggled mightily from the charity stripe. Those things never make for a nice recipe.
"We missed a lot of shots," Montana said. "We have to take a game like this and spin it back to how we can get better. We can take some things away from (Proctor's) performance and add them to our repertoire."
Someone who didn't miss many shots for the Blue Devils was Lewis. He had 18 points, while no other teammate had more than three.
Poultney (4-7) hosts Sharon Academy at Capman Court on Thursday. Proctor (5-3) is at rival Arlington on Thursday, before a showdown with Green Mountain on Saturday.
