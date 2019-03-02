PROCTOR — Joe Valerio had not been shooting well from the perimeter so he went to work. It paid off. He connected on five 3-point field goals in his 19-point performance in Saturday's 58-36 victory over Arlington in the regular-season finale.
He came out on target. Two of his early 3s helped the Phantoms to a 9-5 lead in a game where they never trailed.
"The last couple of games I had not been shooting well. i put in a lot of work in practice. I had to get my form right. That was important," Valerio said.
It was a convincing win and a good one to go into the Division IV playoffs with. The pairings will be released Monday but Proctor coach Jake Eaton believes the No. 4 Phantoms will be hosting Long Trail on Tuesday.
"It was a good way to be going into the playoffs," Eaton said."It was a great win. It was good to see especially the way we played in the last six quarters against Poultney and West Rutland.
"The kids rebounded well. And we are a different basketball team when Joe Valerio is confident. It's contagious."
There were contributions all over the floor for the Phantoms.
"Solomon (Parker) had a great game for us and Conner (McKearin) had a great game defensively," Valerio said. "We are good when we are clicking on all cylinders like that."
Big men Jacob Plucin and Nate Greb did a good job of mixing it up with the Eagles on the inside and Plucin even meshed a 3-pointer.
Parker followed Valerio in scoring with 12. Brennon Crossmon added nine and McKearin seven.
Matt Ritchie led the Eagles with 11 points.
Senior Jacob May did not play due to illness and Eaton felt that Parker filled the void.
"We got a lot of great play out of Solomon today," Eaton.
The Eagles were still in the game at the half, trailing 30-21.
But the Phantoms got 3-pointers from Crossmon and Plucin early in the third quarter and two more 3s by Valerio and McKearin before that stanza was over. When the teams headed to the fourth quarter, the Phantoms had the game well in hand, 45-27.
It is unofficial, but Eaton seemed certain it would be Long Trail coming to the Almo Buggiani Gym on Tuesday. The Phantoms handled the Mountain Lions easily during the season, 56-32 and 67-45, but Eaton is expecting the Lions' best shot.
"Seth Rice has been coaching a long time. It won't be a cake walk," Eaton said. "They also have Jackson Washburn and he can light it up."
