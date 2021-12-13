PROCTOR — Jacob Patch is off to a good start in the trophy department this year. The Proctor High School junior was in the boat along with West Rutland’s Hunter Skaza as part of the Quarry Valley team that won the Vermont high school bass fishing state championship.
Saturday night, he was part of the Proctor High boys basketball team that captured the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic, beating Poultney 45-31 in the championship game.
Twinfield won the consolation game earlier in the evening, 61-37 over Twin Valley.
“It is my first year playing varsity basketball so it felt good,” Patch said. “I am glad to be able to help the team.”
The Phantoms are off to a 2-0 start after beating Twinfield on the first night of the tourney.
The Blue Devils took a 2-0 lead on a bucket by Brooks Filskov and then the Phantoms took control. going on a 12-0 run that was culminated by Levi Petit’s putback.
The Phantoms stretched their halftime lead to 27-8, but the Devils caught fire with some torrid 3-point shooting by Marcus Lewis in the third quarter and whittled the lead to 10 (35-25) at one point.
Lewis had four 3s in the third quarter and finished with 21 points.
Petit led Proctor with 16 points and Bryson Bourn followed up his 30-point explosion on Friday night with 10 against the Devils. Carter Crossmon stuck two 3-pointers and added nine points for the Phantoms.
“We played hard. If we play that hard every game, we are going to be happy at the end of the year,” Poultney coach Todd Montana said.
“I liked our energy. It is hard playing back-to-back, two nights in a row. You always worry about the kids’ energy but I loved the energy we had,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
Twinfield was impressive in rolling to its 61-37 victory over Twin Valley. The Trojans built a 29-14 halftime lead and breezed home from there.
Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said it wasn’t anything the Trojans did differently from the loss the previous evening’s loss to Proctor. They simply shot the ball better.
“We made some shots tonight. We put in a new offense this year and it is a work in progress,” Hudson said.
Freshman Kerrick Medose led the Trojans with 22 points and Lucas Roberts added 15. Meles Gouge tossed in nine points.
Liam Wendel had 15 to lead the Wildcats in scoring for the second night in a row and Aidin Joyce added 12 points.
NOTES: Bob Abrahamson, the retired longtime Proctor High educator, coach and administrator presented the trophy. ... Twinfield will see another Rutland County team on Dec. 28 when the Trojans host West Rutland. It was West Rutland that ousted Twinfield last season in the quarterfinals.
