PROCTOR — A team can learn a lot about itself when it faces adversity. During the five-game winning streak the Proctor baseball team took into Tuesday's game with West Rutland, the Phantoms hadn't had much of that feeling.
Outside of a two-run win against Springfield, Proctor had won the other four games by 10 runs or more, and three of them by at least 15.
The rival Golden Horde had no intention to let the Phantoms coast on Tuesday. Westside gave Proctor all it could handle, but the Phantoms took over late to win 20-10 in five innings.
Proctor needed a comeback to make work of its arch rival as West Rutland was hitting the cover off the ball and led 8-3 midway through the third.
"I was really surprised with how (West Rutland) swung the bats, compared to how we played them earlier in the year and what I've seen," said Phantoms coach Jeff Patch.
"I didn't throw Jacob (Patch) against them and I think that was a mistake, kind of looking past them. They punched us in the mouth for the first few innings."
The punch was in the form of hard contact. The Golden Horde were driving the ball with conviction into the outfield, especially guys at the top of the order like Garrett Owens, Noah Olson and Gus Covarrubias, who accounted for a good chunk of the early runs with their prowess at the plate.
When it was clear Proctor starting pitcher Aaron Brock didn't have it on this day, coach Patch turned to his son Jacob Patch, who has been the team's ace all season long.
Patch recently tossed a no-hitter and was incredibly close to another in his last outing against Mill River.
He wasn't lights out when he came into Tuesday's contest against a very strong Golden Horde lineup, but was plenty effective.
Inheriting two runners with no outs in the fourth inning, he only allowed a single run to score, on a great squeeze bunt by eighth-grader Ryan Coolidge that scored Covarrubias.
He gave up a pair of hits and two walks, one of which drove in a run, in the fifth, but finished the inning strong with a strikeout of Coolidge.
"We put in Jacob in at the right time to stop the bleeding," coach Patch said.
Proctor was hanging around in the early going and was only trailing by three runs going into its turn to bat in the fourth inning.
They were able to chase West Rutland ace Andrew Bailey with a trio of baserunners in the fourth and once the Phantoms got into Westside's bullpen, they feasted.
The first batter Olson faced was Jacob Patch, who set the tone with a RBI single and the line kept moving from there.
Connor Sweet doubled later in the inning to drive in two runs and errors were really costly for West Rutland when it put Covarrubias into pitch. Multiple errors on a single play allowed Bode Richardson to come all the way around to score.
"We battled and kept scratching to score a couple runs," said Jacob Patch. "When they took Bailey out, we just let them have it.
"You just have to make them work."
"You pass the bat onto somebody else," coach Patch said. "We like to be aggressive and on bobbles take the extra base. A couple knocks here and there and we've got them back on their heels."
Proctor finished the game with a four-run fifth capped by a blooper into right field by Richardson that served as the run-rule walk-off.
A run-rule loss is never fun, but West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett had to like a lot of what he saw in Tuesday's contest.
His side was in control for a solid portion of the game, until the wheels fell off late.
"We were right there. We just need to take the next step to get over the hump," Bartlett said. "(Jacob) Patch throws very well and we hit him, so I'm very happy with that. We gave it our best and came up short."
West Rutland (8-7) caps the regular season on Saturday at Mill River.
Proctor hopes a tough game like Tuesday's will be a springboard into a successful final three games of the regular season, where it plays Rivendell on Thursday and Mount St. Joseph in a home-and-home doubleheader on Saturday.
"We haven't had a lot of adversity as of late, so this was a good test for us," coach Patch said. "I liked a lot of the things I saw, I'll have to check some scores, but Thursday may be a clincher for us for the No. 2 seed (if Proctor wins)."
