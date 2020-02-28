PROCTOR — Rutland County is guaranteed a spot in the Division IV boys basketball semifinals next week, but the question of which team it will be still remains.
No. 3 seed Proctor and No. 6 Poultney are set for a showdown Saturday afternoon at Almo Buggiani Gymnasium to provide the answer.
For the Blue Devils, state quarterfinal matchups against teams in their home county are nothing new. This is the third year in a row they’ll see a school not far down the road with a trip to Barre Auditorium on the line.
Two years ago, Poultney bested the Phantoms in this round, and last year, the Blue Devils topped West Rutland to make it to Barre.
“I can’t seem to get out of Rutland County,” said Poultney coach Bob Coloutti with a chuckle, thinking about the last few quarterfinal games.
“It will be a crazy atmosphere in their gym. When we hosted the quarterfinals against Westside last year, people were 10 or 12 people deep.”
There won’t be many secrets when the two teams step on the floor in Proctor Saturday afternoon. They both know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. They know the specific personnel they’ll go up against.
This will be the third time this season the Phantoms and Blue Devils have played, with Proctor taking both contests.
The Phantoms cruised past Poultney in their first matchup on January 2, but last Friday’s game was a different story.
The Blue Devils had Proctor on the ropes, and if it weren’t for a late comeback, they would have snapped the Phantoms’ then 13-game win streak.
Both teams are looking for improvement from that effort.
“We have to come out and play fast. We were sluggish when we played over there,” said Proctor coach Jake Eaton.
“We have to value the ball better,” Coloutti said. “We had a lot of turnovers late in that game and that’s what cost us. We panicked a bit.”
The Phantoms possess one of, if not, the best stable of guards in D-IV.
Between Conner McKearin, Brennon Crossmon, Logan Starling, and multiple others, opponents can’t take a possession off. Any of their starters can put up 20 or more points on a given night.
Poultney has its own set of strong guards to battle with Proctor, but health isn’t on the side of lead guard Levi Allen.
Allen tweaked his ankle recently and dealt with that playing in the Devils’ playdown against Blue Mountain.
“Levi is as tough as they come. His mind will be in the game,” Coloutti said. “He and our other guards will be key for us to come out on top.”
Poultney’s upset bid rested heavily on the back of center Heith Mason, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the Blue Devils’ loss last Friday.
With Proctor lacking a prototypical big, Mason could be a focal point in Saturday’s matchup.
“Bottom line is that Heith is a load for anyone. He’s a matchup nightmare,” Eaton said. “Guys like him are going to make their impact. We have to make things tougher on him.”
Coloutti wants to make sure his team is balanced and not just relying on Mason.
“Sometimes our guards rely on Heith too much and that can get us into trouble,” Coloutti said. “We’ve talked about that all week. He’ll have to come up big for us to win.”
Saturday’s matchup has all the makings of game worthy of Barre Auditorium. The stakes are high. The question now is who rises to the occasion and slots their name on the semifinal line?
“Division IV is so deep,” Eaton said. “You can’t look past any team you play.”
