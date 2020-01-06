PROCTOR — The Bellows Falls girls basketball team is a lot tougher than its winless record suggests and the Terriers put that on display against Proctor Monday night.
After getting down by as much as 18 points, Bellows Falls whittled the Phantoms’ lead to single digits, but Proctor held on to win 57-48 at Buggiani Gymnasium.
Late in the first half, the Phantoms got away from their game and started to cough up the ball, amid defensive pressure from the Terriers.
“We talked about playing with attention to detail, and for a span, we didn’t do it,” said Proctor coach Chris Hughes. “Bellows Falls is too good for us to play like that. They can hit shots. We knew they were going to make shots sooner or later.”
Bellows Falls kept the game within eight points for much of the the latter stages of play. The Terriers couldn’t break through that wall though and that had a lot to do with some key rebounds from Proctor forward Rachel Stuhlmueller.
The junior had a majority of her eight rebounds in the fourth quarter and forced some Bellows Falls fouls on putback attempts. Stuhlmueller was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the fourth.
“Rachel was huge on getting extra possessions for us and gave us an extra chance to hold onto the ball,” Hughes said. “She made her free throws.”
Proctor was in position to control its own destiny in the second half with how strong it played out of the gate Monday night.
After going down 8-5 midway through the first, the Phantoms took over the game. Swarming defense caused steals and Proctor turned many of those Terrier turnovers into points on the other end.
Maggie McKearin scored seven of her 10 points and Maddie Flanders had six of her 12 in the first quarter. Allie Almond took over the mantle in the second quarter, scoring 10 of her team-high 18 points in the frame.
The Phantoms went on a 13-1 run to end the first quarter and continued to balloon the lead from there to start the second.
“We were creating turnovers during that stretch,” Hughes said. “We were playing with energy and getting lay-ups.”
The senior duo of Taylor Goodell and Molly Potter paced Bellows Falls and were a driving force in keeping the Terriers afloat during their second-half run.
Goodell scored 19 points, with 11 coming in the second half. Potter scored 13 points, nine of which coming after the break.
With all of the ups and downs Proctor had Monday night, all that matters is that it counts in the win column. The Phantoms improve to 6-1.
“(Bellows Falls) is a good, athletic group,” Hughes said. “For us to come out on top, it’s a good win.”
Proctor is back in action on Friday at Twin Valley.
