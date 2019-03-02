PROCTOR — The Proctor girls basketball team brought the house, as the saying goes, on Saturday afternoon for the Division IV quarterfinal game against Arlington. They had enough disappointment against the talented basketball and soccer teams from Arlington so this time the Phantoms played a complete game in rolling to a 42-28 victory.
"We wanted to win this really bad. They beat us in the state championship game in soccer the last two years," said Maddie Flanders who helped key Proctor's defense.
The Eagles also derailed Proctor's bid to get to the Division IV Final Four at Barre Auditorium last year by upsetting them in this quarterfinal game.
Steeled by those losses at the hands of the Eagles, the Phantoms came out strong and took an 8-2 lead.
They led wire-to-wire on the perimeter shooting of Allie Almond, hard-nosed defense and strong rebounding on both ends.
The Phantoms frequently got second and third chances with strong work on the offensive glass. When they grabbed defensive rebounds, they executed crisp outlet passes to trigger the break.
Rachel Stuhlmueller led that domination with 11 rebounds. Flanders snared seven rebounds and Maggie McKearin five.
"We have been working on rebounding in practice a lot," Flanders said.
Almond sank three 3-point field goals on the way to 21 points. McKearin added nine points and Flanders eight.
Haley Mattison led the Eagles with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Mattison received quite a gash on her face and had to leave the court to be tended to by athletic trainer Cody Parker. When she returned to the gym, she was on fire from beyond the arc.
The No. 2 Phantoms will take a 17-4 record to Barre Auditorium for Wednesday's D-IV semifinal game against West Rutland.
Arlington, the No. 7 seed, finishes at 10-12.
The Phantoms had carved out a 35-20 lead by the end of the third quarter and looked to be home free.
But the Eagles scrapped and made it interesting at one point. When Mattison nailed her final 3-pointer it cut the margin to 10 (38-28) and Arlington still had a pulse.
"We put a scare back into them," Arlington coach Larry Andrews said. "But we were a little thin when Gillian (Calkins) fouled out."
Proctor coach Chris Hughes was elated with the performance and felt it was a good way to be going into the semifinals.
"We played with so much energy," Hughes said. "And you can't say enough about Maddie and her defense."
Flanders was disruptive to the Eagles all day, keeping her hands and feet active on defense. She also had the tough assigment of keeping Arlington eighth grader Schuylar Nolan in check.
"She is going to be something," Hughes said of Nolan.
Hughes had praise for McKearin and Almond for the way they pushed the ball and moved it once they were in the halfcourt offense.
"Ali and Maggie took care of the floor and they made their free throws. Those are the things you need in Barre," Hughes said.
Everyone had a little more responsibility because starter Lyndsey Elms did not play due to an ankle injury. Hughes said she is expected to be back on Wednesday.
There is a phenomenon called Aud Fright or Auditorium jitters that sometimes riddles teams not accustomed to playing there.
That is where Elms comes in. She is the one Phantom with a lot of experience in playing in the Barre Auditorium pressure cooker having been a main part of a couple of Mount St. Joseph state championship teams before coming to Proctor this season.
"We have been working hard. We have wanted to get to Barre," Flanders said.
Now, they are there.
