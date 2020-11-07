MANCHESTER — The Proctor girls soccer team made it back-to-back state championships and the Phantoms had to earn this one. This was not the six-goal rout they enjoyed in the 2019 title game as the Phantoms had to shake a determined Hazen team for a 4-2 victory.
Proctor grabbed a 2-0 lead but the Wildcats climbed out of that hole and made it 2-2.
The Phantoms toted an incredible resume to Applejack Stadium: A 12-0 record that included outscoring the opposition 77-3.
Some thought a mismatch might be in the offing between the top-seeded Phantoms and No. 6 Wildcats.
The Wildcats were not intimidated.
Hazen coach Harry Besett was not surprised at the way his team stood up to the defending champions.
"We knew that had not given up many goals and we knew they had scored a ton of goals. But I knew we would be the best defense they had seen and I knew we had the best offense they had seen," Besett said.
The Phantoms came with plenty of early pressure. They had to be wondering how they had not scored in the first half, working the ball deep in the box for an inordinate number of chances.
Isabel Greb nailed the post, Maggie McKearin whistled several shots inches wide, Jenna Davine and Laci French gave the Phantoms other opportunities with their well struck corner kicks.
But they were missing just wide or just high. If they were on target, the Wildcats' outstanding goalkeeper Alleigh Gabarre denied them, sometimes with outstanding saves.
One of her best was one she made on a shot from point blank range by Greb.
Greb was injured with 11:23 remaining in the half and left the field limping perceptibly. She returned and scored the winning goal, breaking a 2-2 deadlock.
The Phantoms' first-half dominance is reflected in the fact that they had 12 of their 16 corner kicks during that first 40 minutes.
That did not mean the Wildcats were without their chances. One of their best came on a hard shot by Macy Molleur that had Proctor fans exhaling when it did not go into the net.
It was a scoreless first half but the fun was about to begin.
Less than two minutes into the second half, French scored off a corner kick. It appeared the ball was headed in by a Hazen defender but the official scorer credited French with the goal.
The Phantoms' scoring machine Maggie McKearin cushioned the lead with her 34th score of the season, a pretty shot from 25 yards out with 34:33 left.
A two-goal lead with a keeper like Rachel Stuhlmueller, who had given up a grand total of two goals all season, looked pretty secure.
The Wildcats did not see it that way. Molleur scored from the 18 to cut the lead in half .
The Phantoms had a chance to get their two-goal margin back when they were awarded a penalty kick. McKearin struck it well but Gabaree made a terrific save.
Then, Alexis Christensen scored for Hazen to tie it with 28:40 remaining.
Greb got the game-winner with 26:56 remaining on a hard, low shot after a great run into the box.
She was still in pain from her first-half injury when she scored.
"Oh, it hurt," Greb said.
The Phantoms kept knocking in a quest for the insurance goal. Greb had a great chance in the box but Hazen's Natalie Geoffroy made a nice play clearing the ball.
The Wildcats pushed hard for the equalizer but Proctor's senior back Hope Kelley, who has been clutch all season in the back, cleared a ball in heavy traffic.
The pad goal came with 17:12 left when Brookelyn Kimball led McKearin perfectly with a pass and McKearin made a run before unloading the shot for her second goal of the game.
Gabarre had another great save down the stretch to keep the Wildcats in the game.
It was a great way to go out for Proctor seniors Kelley, Stuhlmueller, Sydney Wood, Catherine Cameron, Janaya Richardson, Lucy Tate, Victoria George, Katelyn Storey and Maeve Sheehe.
The Phantoms had so many lop-sided game this season that were decided by halftime.
"We were definitely surprised (by Hazen)," Cameron said. We had so many games this year where we were up by 3-0 by halftime.
"But these are the games we want to play. These are fun.
"Hazen was here for a reason. They wanted it."
"They didn't quit," Proctor coach Chris Hughes said of the Wildcats.
"Number 6 (Molleur) was a very, very good player and, of course, I was impressed with their goalie."
After the resilient Wildcats pulled even at 2-2, they were riding some momentum and the Phantoms knew they had to answer.
McKearin and Greb, a tandem that accounted for 56 goals in this shortened season, supplied that answer.
"I got a through ball from Maggie and just ran onto it and booted it," Greb said.
The Phantoms complete the journey at 13-0.
The Wildcats had a 3-5 regular-season record and then provided the Hardwick area with plenty of excitement during a scintillating playoff run that saw them pick off Sharon, Twin Valley and then Danville in a marathon contest that ended with the penalty-kick tiebreaker format.
"We're proud of you Hazen," a Wildcat fan fan yelled during the post-game ceremony.
"We're in the game," Besett told his players at halftime.
They stayed in it for most of the game with plenty of grit, battling a numbers problem (three bench players) and left no doubt that the No. 6 seed attached to their name in the bracket meant nothing.
The Phantoms boarded the bus and rode back to the Marble Town for the firetrucks, parade and all the hoopla. It is something they have become accustomed to but as Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton said, "It never gets old."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.