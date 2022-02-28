BARRE — The fans were back and the Barre Auditorium atmosphere was electric. The Proctor girls basketball team fed off it, playing a swarming defense that forced Danville into 17 turnovers in the first half alone, on the way to a 41-20 victory in Monday night's Division IV girls basketball semifinal game.
"It is probably the best defense we have played all year," Proctor coach Joe McKearin.
Denied a chance to playing at the storied building on the hill in downtown Barre by COVID, the two-time defending state champion Phantoms made themselves at home.
"This is the first time I have played here. It is definitely a different atmosphere," said Proctor sophomore Isabel Greb.
The Phantoms took a 31-15 lead into the fourth quarter. If there was any doubt at that point, Proctor's Laci French quickly erased it. She connected on consecutive 3-point field goals to swell the lead to 37-15,
Maggie McKearin led the Phantoms with 16 points, Greb added nine and French had eight.
Rylie Cadieux and Ava Marshia led the Bears with five apiece.
A large crowd made the trip from nearby Danville and it erupted when Laci Sandvil nailed a 3-pointer to put the Bears ahead 3-2.
Once McKearin scored to put the Phantoms up 7-5, Proctor had the lead the rest of the night.
McKearin helped the Phantoms take control, scoring all 16 of her points in the first half.
The story was the Phantoms' quickness on defense. It was as though each Phantoms had four arms and they caused 28 turnovers.
The Bears were also in early foul trouble which did not help their cause.
Danville had slight edge on the boards (31-27) on the boards against the smaller Phantoms.
"That's what we practice," Greb said of the effectiveness of Proctor's defense.
The No. 1 Phantoms will play Saturday at noon against either Blue Mountain or West Rutland. They will square off in their semifinal at The Aud on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
