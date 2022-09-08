PITTSFORD — The Proctor girls soccer team has Division IV state championship aspirations and sights on a fourth straight title, so the expectations for standards of play are always high.
Thursday's effort against rival Arlington was enough to walk away with a 2-1 win at Taranovich Field, but it wasn't at the level the Phantoms wanted to see.
The Eagles dominated the run of play for all of the second half and a good portion of the first half. The difference came down to Proctor doing a better job of finishing its chances.
"We cannot play this way and expect to compete for a state championship," said Phantoms co-coach Chris Hughes. "That's the bottom line. We got dinged up in the second half, so we couldn't get a lot of offense going.
"We just have to show more defensive intelligence in marking. If we do that, we'll be okay."
The injury dings Hughes was referring to happened to two of Proctor's most prolific offensive players, sophomore Isabel Greb and freshman Emma Palmer.
Palmer's injury led to a long game stoppage and an ambulance had to be called. Hughes noted that Palmer has dealt with back issues and that was aggravated on the play where she went down.
Palmer and Greb connected to open the scoring with 10:05 left in the first half. Palmer dished off with a pass on the ground inside the 18-yard box and Greb ticketed it into the back of the net.
The two hooked up again 10 minutes into the second half with Palmer once again doing the assisting to Greb's goal.
"That's our game. If they play well together and we can get a 1-2 going, we have one of the best offenses in our division," Hughes said.
Proctor had a handful of other opportunities to add to its lead late in the opening half. One of the Phantoms' most golden chances came when Greb got behind the Arlington keeper, but the Eagles' Grace Diedrich had a great clear to thwart the danger.
The ball lived in the Arlington attacking zone throughout the second half. The Eagles peppered Proctor keeper Cadence Goodwin with shot after shot, as Arlington outshot the Phantoms 28-3 after the break.
The Eagles finally broke through with 17:02 to play when sophomore striker Taylor Wilkins found the back of the net.
Wilkins and junior Sidney Herrington make up a potent duo up top for Arlington. Herrington played goalie to start the game, but once she was moved up to her usual striking position, she required a lot of defensive attention.
"(Sidney) is someone who works hard everywhere she goes," said Eagles coach Kirk Robinson. "Once she was up top, it really freed up Taylor Wilkins to begin to dominate. Taylor was a dominant force."
Wilkins had an opportunity to tie the game at 2-2 with less than seven minutes to play when she was awarded a penalty kick after a foul in the box.
Wilkins sent a hard shot right at Goodwin, but Proctor's junior keeper was game and stopped it.
Goodwin, who took over as Phantoms goalie this season, made a ton of good plays in the second half when Proctor was under massive amounts of pressure from Arlington.
"(Cadence) has had three great games for us and she saved us again today," Hughes said. "You never know with PKs. She was making all the plays before that and that was the key. Sidney Herrington is one of the best in the state and we had to be really aware of her. "
Goodwin finished with 20 saves on a very busy afternoon at the Taranovich office.
The Division IV rivals meet again next Friday at Werner Field. Before then, Proctor (2-1) is at Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday, while Arlington (0-2) hosts Bellows Falls Saturday and is at Poultney on Tuesday.
