PROCTOR — A scary situation caused the Proctor-Long Trail boys basketball game to be called off midway through the second half Friday night at Buggiani Gymnasium.
LTS led 44-27 when Proctor freshman Chase Razanouski and a Long Trail player were battling for a rebound. They both had their hands on the ball as their momentum took them out of bounds.
Razanouski ended up being sandwiched between the Long Trail player and the stage, which looks out on one end of Buggiani Gymnasium.
After several minutes, the gym was evacuated to allow for a paramedics to arrive and Proctor athletic director Jake Eaton announced to the crowd waiting in the lobby outside the gym that the game was being called off.
Eaton said that since Long Trail was leading and the game had gone into the second half, more than likely, the Mountain Lions would be awarded the victory.
Razanouski was a major factor in keeping Proctor afloat against one-loss Long Trail. The freshman forward had four steals already and led the team with 12 points before the stoppage. Carter Crossmon followed him with seven points.
The Mountain Lions used their size very well throughout the contest, controlling the boards. Senior Jacob Leary had racked up 18 points, with 16 coming in the first half, and classmate Ty Dickerson had 12 points.
Proctor is scheduled to host Arlington on Thursday, while Long Trail hosts West Rutland the day before on Wednesday.
