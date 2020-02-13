PROCTOR — The Proctor boys basketball team sent its seniors off strong with a 93-48 win over Long Trail.
The Phantoms had full control of their court, leading 46-22 at the half. They continued to cruise through the rest of the game, and had five players in double figures.
“It was a really fun night,” said Proctor coach Jake Eaton. “It was a right way to send off the seniors.”
Solomon Parker scored a game high 20 points, followed closely by Conner McKearin with 19 points. Teammates Brennon Crossmon, Joe Valerio and Logan Starling recorded 17, 14 and 10 points respectively.
Jeremy Linfield led the Mountain Lions in scoring with 16 points, while Emir Uguz scored 13 points.
The Phantoms (15-2) travel to Jacksonville Saturday to play against Twin Valley in one of their more important games of the season.
“We’re going to have to play our best to beat them,” Eaton added.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Rutland 44,
White River Valley 38
SOUTH ROYALTON — Westside edged the White River Valley girls basketball team 44-38 hursday night.
Westside (16-0) returns home Monday to host Poultney at 7 p.m.
Mid-Vermont Christian 54, Poultney 29
POULTNEY — It was a game of two scorers Thursday night as the Poultney girls basketball team fell to Mid-Vermont Christian 54-29.
The game was tied at 24 at the end of the half, but the Blue Devils struggled to making passes, especially to their top scorer of the night, Kassidy Mack.
“We didn’t give her the ball,” said Poultney coach Todd Hayes.
Mack scored 21 points in the game, 19 of which were in the first half.
Hailey Goodwin recorded a game-high 35 points for Mid-Vermont Christian, 16 of which were scored in the first half.
The Blue Devils (5-10) face West Rutland on the road Monday at 7 p.m. Mid-Vermont improves to 12-4.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Bob Fredette Night
CASTLETON – Prior to Friday night’s contest versus Suffolk, Castleton University’s men’s ice hockey team will honor Bob Fredette, a 1977 Castleton graduate and longtime sports reporter and editor for the Rutland Herald.
Fredette has covered sports in Vermont for the Rutland Herald for 43 years, including 23 as the sports editor.
Fredette was honored by the National Sports Media Association as the Vermont Sportswriter of the Year three times.
As a thank-you for years of Spartan coverage, Castleton University will honor Bob in a ceremony before Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Spartan Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.