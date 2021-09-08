PITTSFORD —The Otter Valley and Proctor boys soccer teams battled through 100 minutes of 0-0 soccer in a game that OV nearly won on a dramatic shot with seconds left in regulation time.
Luca Cifone struck a hard shot that appeared to be well placed with 35 seconds remaining.
“I thought I had it. I thought that was it,” Cifone said.
It was not. Proctor goalkeeper Ian French made a spectacular save, sprawling horizontally.
“I read the ball off his foot,” French said.
“It was a great save by their keeper,” Cifone said. “He was probably the difference in the game.”
“You aren’t going to beat him (French) unless it’s a nice shot. You have to put it into a spot,” Otter Valley coach Dick Williams said.
That wasn’t the only near miss as both teams created chances.
But Cifone’s strike was the one that had game-ending goal written all over it.
Proctor’s Levi Petit hammered a hard shot in the latter stages of the second half that was one of the stronger scoring bids. But Otter Valley keeper Hayden Bernhardt made his own highlight-reel save by going high to tip it over the bar for a corner kick.
Cifone had a scoring chance at the end of the half after getting a nice ball from Logan Letourneau but hit it wide.
“Luca had a lot of good hits today,” Williams said.
Joel Denton fought off cramping all day but he had the bulk of Proctor’s scoring threats.
Max Derby, who had two goals in OV’s season-opening win, made a bid for another but French turned him away with a nice save.
Treyton Kimball set up Denton by playing one long but Denton shot it wide with eight minutes left in regulation time.
The Otters pushed hard for the goal but French and his backs Cam Cannucci, Xavier Lawson, Matt Nop, Scott Landon and Carter Crossmon proved to a tough group to solve.
OV’s Thomas Politano came close, though, when he tattooed the post in overtime.
Denton had a good look in the first minute of the second 10-minute overtime stanza but rifled it over the bar.
The Phantoms had a good scoring chance in the second OT on a cross from Lawson.
It was the opener for the Phantoms and the Otters’ record goes to 1-0-1.
Evan Thomas’ play in the midfield area was a catalyst for OV’s attack. as were the long balls and direct kicks taken by Nop for Proctor’s offense.
“It was a good fight. They are a tough team,” French said.
The Otters are off the rest of this week.
The Phantoms travel to West Rutland for the Golden Horde’s homecoming. It will be a varsity doubleheader with the girls game at 1:30 p.m. and the boys contest at 3:30 p.m.
