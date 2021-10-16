PITTSFORD — The Jimmy T Memorial Showcase has become an annual highlight of the high school soccer scene and Saturday showed that two-thirds of the "Jimmy T" is still a special event.
The third and final game of the day, a matchup of Proctor and unbeaten Mount St. Joseph, was canceled due to weather concerns.
Jimmy Taranovich was a 1969 Proctor High graduate who loved his community and its sports. He died in 2010 at age 59 in a motorcycle accident.
His widow Judy Taranovich started a scholarship in his name and now the scholarships are part of the soccer event. Soccer players from the participating schools are invited to write essays which are judged for the presentation of the scholarships.
They will be presented toward the end of the school year.
"Originally, I envisioned a tournament like the Harry Loyzelle Tournament," Judy said.
The Harry Loyzelle Tournament was hosted by the Rutland High boys soccer teams and included first-round games and then a consolation and championship game two nights later.
Instead, the Jimmy T Memorial Showcase features three games in a one-day event of wall-to-wall soccer at Taranovich Field.
A girls game between Proctor and MSJ kicked off the day at 11 a.m. and then Otter Valley and Fair Haven met in a boys soccer game shortly after. The third game would have been between MSJ and Proctor in a boys contest.
Taranovich was impressed by the quality of the essays. It became difficult to choose a winner.
"It was tough. Last year, the essays were amazing," she said.
Proctor ambushed the MSJ girls in the first game, cruising to a 10-0 victory.
The second game saw Otter Valley blanking the Fair Haven boys team, 2-0.
The event also had Player of the Game awards.
Maya Traska, who was so dependable at clearing balls and sending them up field, received the jersey for the MSJ girls team.
Proctor's Maggie McKearin and Laci French each received a T-shirt as Co_Players of the Game for their team.
Max Derby added to his wardrobe for Otter Valley.
"He works so hard for us on defense," OV coach Dick Williams said of Derby.
A Fair Haven player did not receive a shirt. Coach Tim Dayton said he felt nobody on his team played well enough for the award.
The Taranovich family was always associated with soccer. Jimmy and Judy's son Josh Taranvich was a standout soccer player at Proctor. It was in 2009 that Josh scored in the first game played on Otter Valley's Markowski Field.
Proctor 10, MSJ 0
This was a surprise to anyone who witnessed the game only two days prior at Rutland's Abatiell Field. Proctor found itself behind 2-1 at halftime and had to pull out a 3-2 victory on McKearin's header late in the game.
This was a far different game as the Phantoms stayed unbeaten (12-0) by building a 7-0 halftime lead and coasting home from there.
McKearin and French powered the attack. French had three goals and two assists and McKearin three goals and an assist.
Isabel Greb added two goals and Jenna Davine contributed a goal and two assists.
Emma Palmer had a goal and an assist, Dez Traverse had an assist and Makayla French (no relation to Laci) had an assist.
Brookelyn Kimball made her debut at sweeper and took to the position with aplomb.
"She has great instincts. I think that is the way we are going to go with her," Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Rhi Lubaszewski, who is playing soccer for the first time, has quickly picked up the game and become a force on defense.
She attends Killington Mountain School but plays softball and soccer for Proctor High School.
"When I was playing on the softball team, players were telling me that I should play soccer because I am an athlete," Lubaszewski said.
"I had knee surgery in 2020 and I didn't want to get hurt with all the cutting."
But she arrived at the decision to play and the Phantoms are happy that she did.
"I love the girls that I play with here," Lubaszewski said.
But as autumn morphs into winter, ski racing will become the sport for Lubaszewski. She looks at this as a pivotal year for her at KMS.
"I am in the Under-19 division now and that is where you start to get looked at by the U.S. Ski Team and by colleges," Lubaszewski said.
That's all coming at her as fast as a Mikaela Shiffrin run, but first there is a more immediate concern. Lubaszewski would love to be a part of a state championship Proctor High School team on Nov. 6.
Hughes and his co-coach Scott French went back to the drawing board after that close call against MSJ on Thursday. They had a very intensive tactical practice on Friday.
"We broke everything down, offense and defense," Hughes said.
Another century mark
Hughes and French were honored before the game for reaching the 100-victory milestone with that win on Thursday.
They have been coaching the Phantoms together for seven years.
Their record is 101-10-2 and their team now has a winning streak that has grown to 29 games. Their record over the last three seasons is 40-1, the last loss coming on Oct. 15, 2019.
OV 2, Fair Haven 0
Pelkey scored for Otter Valley less than 12 minutes into the game and it was assisted by Aiden Decker.
The Slaters had their chances to net the equalizer before the half. Nick Carrabino sent a rocket that went inches over the crossbar and Asa Young just missed with a header. Carrabino made a nice pass to set up Jace Hetrick but his shot, too, sailed over the crossbar.
The near misses allowed the Otters to take their 1-0 lead into halftime.
The Otters had their chances in the second half including a shot from Fraser Pierpont that tattooed the crossbar.
OV goalkeeper Hayden Bernhardt was making the lead stand up with an assortment of saves and in the way he commanded the box.
Still, with the dangerous Carrabino, the Slaters' leading scorer on the field, a 1-0 lead is precarious.
That is why the pad goal by senior captain Kieran Williams was important.
Williams converted a direct kick from just outside the penalty area, lining it over the head of leaping goalie Kole Matta.
"I was just aiming for the far post and trying to lift it in the air," Kieran Williams said.
The victory gets the Otters' record to 3-8-2.
"Every win at the end of the season is a big win," Kieran Williams said. "Our goal is to do the best we can right through the season."
Coach Williams said the Otters defended Carrabino "much smarter" than the last time they played against Fair Haven.
"If he was going to score this time, we were going to make him earn it," Williams said.
That first meeting between the Slaters and Otters was on Sept. 21, Carrabino scoring in a 1-1 tie.
The Otters tangle with White River Valley on Friday.
