Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain, heavy at times, in the evening. Rain ending with partial clearing overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times, in the evening. Rain ending with partial clearing overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.