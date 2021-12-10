PROCTOR — Here is a nugget that you might have a hard time believing: Proctor boys basketball coach Jake Eaton’s Phantoms have won five state championships, yet he has never had a team win the annual Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Tournament hosted by his own school.
He will get an opportunity to attach that missing jewel to the crown on Saturday evening when the Phantoms tangle with Poultney in the championship game of the Bob Abrahamson event at 7 p.m.
Proctor earned its spot in the championship game 64-46 on Friday night.
Poultney took care of its business by outlasting Twin Valley 33-21.
It was the Poultney coaching debut for Todd Montana.
“I am impressed with what Todd has done with Poultney in such a short time. I think it will be a good game on Saturday,” Eaton said.
Individually, the night belonged to Proctor’s Bryson Bourn. He nailed six 3-point field goals on the way to a 30-point night.
Poultney 33, Twin Valley 21
Twin Valley could not get untracked, scoring a grand total of one point in the first half.
The Wildcats went to their locker room trailing 17-1.
Much of the credit goes to a Poultney team that surprised everyone. The Blue Devils got out of the gate impressively, carving out a 13-1 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Wildcats tried to fight back and cut the lead to 10 (31-21) late in the game on consecutive 3-pointers by Liam Wendel.
It was far too late.
Mason Boudreau led the Blue Devils with 22 points. Ryan Simons and Marcus Lewis added six apiece.
Liam Wendel led Twin Valley with 10 points.
The Wildcats’ scoring drought can also be attributed to the Devils’ defense.
“We wanted to play with our man-to-man principles,” Montana said.
“We tried to do what we could do after less than two weeks of practice. We are far from a finished product.
“We wanted to play really hard and I think we did that.”
Both the Blue Devils and Wildcats are tall by Division IV standards. Montana felt his team held its own on the boards.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of gang rebounding,” he said.
Proctor 64, Twinfield 46
Twinfield hit the Phantoms in the nose off the opening tip. Kerrick Medose drained a 3-point field goal and then Lucas Roberts connected on another for a 6-0 lead for the Trojans.
But the lead quickly evaporated in the face of some athletic hoops by Bourn and Levi Petit.
Bourn floated and twisted for some acrobatic hoops and Petit’s athleticism came in the form of explosiveness down low.
The Phantoms went downstairs to the halftime locker room with a 32-20 lead.
The Trojans had a lot of fight left in them and whittled the lead all the way down to two (37-35) in the third quarter before Bourn canned one of his 3-pointers to give the Phantoms some breathing room.
“We can’t let them go on runs like that,” Petit said.
The Phantoms built the lead back to 44-35 by the end of the third quarter and pulled steadily away from there.
It also hurt the Trojans when Kerrick Medose had to spend time on the bench in foul trouble.
“Kerrick is our ball handler and our distributor. He is our best player,” Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said.
Following Bourn in scoring for the Phantoms was Petit with 13 and Jacob Patch with 10. Carter Crossmon meshed two 3-pointers for six points.
Brayden Cushing led Twinfield with 15 and Medose followed with 13. Meles Gouge tossed in seven.
“Proctor is very talented again,” Hudson said.
Eaton feels the same way about the Trojans who had no scrimmages and were facing their first live test.
“They are one of the top Division IV programs in the state every year. They will have something to say before it’s done,” Eaton said.
Bourn said once he made a couple behind the arc, the others came easier.
“I was feeling it. I was hot,” Bourn said.
Petit transferred to Proctor for his senior season and Bourn said he is a great addition.
“He is such a big part of our team. I am happy to have him,” Bourn said.
Once the Phantoms had that precarious 37-35 lead, the game changed in a blink with Bourn’s trey and six very quick points by Petit, the first four coming off steals he made under the basket.
“We played with great energy and we got our hands on a lot of balls,” Eaton said. “When we do that, we play well.
“When we did not have energy, we didn’t look very good.
“That is the way we are going to have to play all the time. I am asking them to do a lot.”
Saturday night, Jake Eaton would love to see his Phantoms win a game they have never won during his tenure.
The Poultney Blue Devils would love to extend the Phantoms’ drought.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.